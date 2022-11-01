The sequel to Disney’s live-action fairytale Enchanted arrives perfectly timed for festive family gatherings during the holidays. The Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey- led Disenchanted looks to be not only a new chapter of the real world happily ever after, but another fun takedown of classic fairytale tropes. Watch the new trailer below!

Official Trailer | Disenchanted | Disney+

The first film boldly challenged fairytale notions of love at first sight and cleverly dissected them through song and fantastical action. By the end, idealistic, would-be princess Giselle (Adams) and cynical New York City lawyer Robert (Dempsey) met somewhere in the middle to cement their relationship. In Disenchanted, it’s some 10 years later, and w e pick up on the couple and their children feeling restless in the city. Giselle misses the magic of her fairytale home world and so the family moves for some of the quaintness of suburbia. But the new setting is not as idyllic as it seems —and it drives a wedge between Giselle and her now- teenage stepdaughter, who misses her friends. So when the opportunity arises to make a wish to make things more magical, Giselle takes it, not expecting the consequences that follow ... considering what a step mother’s role is in fairytale stories.

Disenchanted also features Idina Menzel (Frozen) and James Marsden (Westworld) returning to reprise their roles from the first film, as well as an ensemble that includes Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Gabriella Baldacchino. It’s directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray) from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales, and features a new soundtrack from two Oscar winners: composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

Watch Disenchanted on Disney+ November 18.

