This October, Doctor Who’s Thirteen th D octor, Jodie Whittaker, will take her final bow. Current showrunner C hris Chibnall will also be departing the series before David Tennant and Russell T. Davies return for the series’ 60th a nniversary special, which we previously kne w more about than the upcoming regeneration.

That changed today with the official title reveal for an episode that’s arriving in just a few weeks. The BBC’s official T witter page has revealed that Whittaker will be saying goodbye in The Power of the Doctor, a special timed alongside the BBC’s centenary celebrations, and added some more official images, the most we’ve seen to tease the Thirteenth Doctor’s final appearance.

Advertisement

Along with a set of teaser images, we see not only current ensemble members but the return of two classic Doctor Who companions. Sophie Aldred reprises her role as Ace, the Seven th Doctor’s companion, and Janet Fielding comes back as Tegan Jovanka, who was featured as the companion for the Four th and Fif th Doctors. These cameos are setting the stage for the many happy returns we’ll no doubt be seeing in Doctor Who’s big 60th a nniversary special next year. While we’re excited for Ncuti Gatwa to take on the role as the Fourteenth Doctor, it’s going to be bittersweet saying farewell to the heroine we’ve had the luck to see played by Jodie Whittaker.

Let us know your favorite Thirteen th Doctor memories in the comments!

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

