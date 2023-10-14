Dragon Ball Daima Brings Back the Z Warriors in Kid-Sized Glory

Dragon Ball Super’s anime adaptation ended over five years ago, and though the franchise has been kept alive with various games, movies, and a web series, there hasn’t had a proper mainline anime installment since. Fortunately, that’s about to change in a big way with the release of Dragon Ball Daima.



Billed as an original story from series creator Akira Toriyama, Daima will see Goku and other Z warriors like Piccolo, Vegeta, and Bulma (and much of their extended supporting cast) de-aged to young kids thanks to a mysterious villain using the Dragon Balls. Longtime franchise fans may remember this being similar to the premise of Dragon Ball GT, the anime-exclusive sequel to Dragon Ball Z back in 1996. Whether Daima will bring over anything from that show is unclear, but it is a little bit meta, given that the entire Dragon Ball enterprise will be turning 40 years old next year when the series hits.

“Dragon Ball DAIMA” Teaser Trailer / Fall 2024

During Daima’s reveal at Toei Animation’s New York Comic-Con panel, executive producer Akio Iyoku teased that Toriyama planned “entirely new episodes” for the storyline. In general, the creator was said to be “deeply involved” beyond his usual capacity of sketching out the broad story and character designs. Notably, the show will be a return to 2D after the CG/3D fusion style of last year’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the series’ classic spirit or gorgeous visuals have been lost at all in the transition.

Advertisement

Dragon Ball Daima will release in fall 2024.

[via The Verge]

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.