Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen

Lastly, we have that aforementioned villainous figure: Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. The former ruler of Arrakis and the head of House Harkonnen, the Baron ruled the world harshly , working people to death to mine melange—the rare and valuable spice that can only be found on Arrakis. When the Padishah Emperor handed rule over Arrakis to Leto due to Harkonnen’s cruel methods, he swore vengeance against House Atreides.

Dune is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max later this year, on October 22.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.