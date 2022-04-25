Fans of billionaire Elon Musk seem to think he’s the smartest person in the world. But Musk made a comment on Twitter over the weekend that could be his dumbest yet. Admittedly, there’s a lot of competition when you remember this is the guy who predicted in March of 2020 that the pandemic would be over by April 2020.

Musk was having a discussion on Sunday about how he hoped “in coming years” to build a Hyperloop, a system of transportation he first pitched in 2013. When someone speculated that Hyperloop might be helpful during hurricane evacuations in New Orleans, Musk assured Twitter users any extreme weather above ground wouldn’t have any impact on the tunnels below.

“Underground tunnels are immune to surface weather conditions (subways are a good example), so it wouldn’t matter to Hyperloop if a hurricane was raging on the surface. You wouldn’t even notice,” Musk tweeted.

The problem, of course, is that underground tunnels definitely can flood during extreme weather. And we’ve got 11 photos of precisely that happening in recent years, from flooding in subways to water overtaking underground parking garages.



It should be noted this guy has a net worth of $264 billion. Meritocracy is a myth. Abolish billionaires.