Photo: Getty, AP, Getty, Image: Gizmodo

As Elon Musk’s ongoing campaign to piss off every journalist continued to make headlines, you may have missed a key bit of news: His secretive company Neuralink is funding primate research at the University of California as it pursues its quest to create brain-computer interfaces. So when, at some point in our weird inevitable future, you’re blasting around through tunnels on Mars in your mind-controlled Tesla, just remember how you got there.

Illustration: Angelica Alzona (Gizmodo Media Group)

Earlier this year, the media got very excited about Trump.dating, a site for the pro-Donald set that promised to “make dating great again.” Much of the media coverage was critical: The site only allowed users to conduct heterosexual searches; the male-half of the couple originally featured on the homepage had a child sex conviction; and its creator didn’t seem to actually exist.

Despite all this, the site attracted over 250,000 members, according to its media liaison, Sean McGrossler. He told me over email that 15 percent of those members paid for accounts, starting at $24.99 per month, which would mean the site has made a not immodest $1 million over the last few months.

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that NeverTrump.dating launched weeks later. It got its own round of news articles, despite being founded by a “political startup” called the “American Liberal Council” that only seems to exist on Facebook, where it mostly posts liberal memes in the style of a Russian misinformation account. (The account hasn’t posted since March and did not respond to messages.)

Photo: Getty

Privacy and anti-monopoly advocacy groups launched the Freedom from Facebook campaign on Monday, demanding that the Federal Trade Commission force the social media giant to break up into four separate companies. Sensing a moment of weakness, activists hope to establish stronger privacy protections and cross-platform communication.

Photo: Getty

Google has pressed forward with its effort to provide artificial intelligence solutions to the Department of Defense, despite an internal employee petition against the company’s involvement in a pilot program that analyzes drone footage using AI and the resignations of around a dozen employees who objected to the program.



But Google isn’t the only company partnering with the Department of Defense on Project Maven—the artificial intelligence pilot program at the heart of the controversy—and the Pentagon has explored the possibility of working with other major tech firms on Project Maven.

Photo: Scuf

One of the best controllers you can get for your PC or Xbox is the super customizable Microsoft Elite, but if you’re a PS4 fan you’ll have to go to third party peripheral maker Scuf to get any kind of customization. We’ve liked Scufs PS4 controllers in the past quite a bit, but its latest PS4 controller, the Vantage, throws out the PS4 design to create a hybrid even Microsoft would be proud of.



Image: UW/CIMSS/William Straka III (Flickr)

When you think of an alien world, you might think of a strange, stormy place with an inhospitable environment, frequent lightning strikes, and extreme radiation. But who needs an imagination when the storms here on Earth already beam radiation, including antimatter, down toward the ground?

Image: Lucasfilm

There’s a new Star Wars movie out this week! The Last Jedi might still feel fresh in your mind, but Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters in just two days. Not been following all the news and reveals from the young Han Solo biopic? We’ve compiled all of the officially released info (no spoilers!) so you’re fully prepped to visit the seedier side of a galaxy far, far away.

Photo: AP

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s secretive startup dedicated to the development of brain-computer interfaces that could make it possible for people to communicate with computers using only their thoughts, is funding primate research at a California university, according to public records obtained by Gizmodo.



Photo: Getty

In a bipartisan letter on Monday, two US senators called on the FCC to investigate the identity theft and fraud in public comments collected by the agency during its proposal to rollback net neutrality protections last year.



Senators Jeff Merkley, Democrat of Oregon, and Pat Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania, are among the estimated “two million Americans” whose identities were used to file comments to the FCC without their consent.

Image: Gizmodo

What’s the most terrifying thing you can imagine an Amazon Echo doing? Think realistically. Would it be something simple but sinister, like the artificially intelligent speaker recording a conversation between you and a loved one and then sending that recording to an acquaintance? That seems pretty bad to me. And guess what: it’s happening.

Screenshot: Gizmodo

At Google I/O earlier this month, CEO Sundar Pichai showcased an experimental Google Assistant feature called Duplex which can make routine phone calls on your behalf. In one striking demo, the digital assistant called a hair salon and scheduled an appointment with an employee at the other end in a voice punctuated with the vocal tics of a real human.



The crowd roared. It seemed like an incredible display of Google’s prowess with AI. It was so futuristic, it was almost unbelievable. Yet it turns out there are some things so strange about the demonstration that several critics, emboldened by reporting by news blog Axios, have invested considerable energy into trying to deduce whether the impressive demo was doctored, or worse, altogether faked.

A new CDC-led study just published in the Journal of Medical Entomology suggests it might be a great time to invest in a new fashion trend: bug spray-laced clothing. The study found that clothing treated with permethrin was able to stop several species of disease-causing ticks in their tracks, either paralyzing them or making them fall off the clothes.



Photo: Gizmodo

If you carry around an iPhone as your smartphone of choice then the Apple Watch is hands-down the best option for a smartwatch, for the seamless integration if nothing else. But what about the rest of us? You’ve got more options than you might realize for a companion wearable, and we’re going to get into the pros and cons of each.

Image: Fox

Deadpool 2 is so packed with references and jokes about every single genre and property imaginable (and some unimaginable, too), trying to cover them all comprehensively is basically impossible. So we’re going with quality over quantity instead: These are our favorite surprises—the characters, references, one-liners, and more—in a film chock full of truly wonderful batshit insanity.

Photo: Gizmodo

At Acer’s annual global press conference today, the company announced its usual assortment of new computers ranging from humble tablets built for education to the wild desktop rigs with dual Xeon CPUs. But among Acer’s avalanche of metal and silicon, there was one device that felt like an anchor for the company’s growth and success: the new Chromebook Spin 13.



Photo: Shutterstock

For more than a week, PGP developers have been rapidly working to patch critical flaws in the legacy encryption protocol used for sending and receiving secure emails; a tool that’s widely relied upon by lawyers, journalists, dissidents, and human rights advocates, many of whom operate at the highest levels of risk in shadows cast by repressive and unforgiving regimes.



Progress is slow and as Gizmodo has learned, a number of exploits remain active, impacting at least two of the most popular PGP programs.