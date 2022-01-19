The 33rd annual GLAAD Media Award nominations are here, and—as is often the case—sci-fi and fantasy projects are well-represented on the list . Dubbed by the organization as “ the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world,” the event honors fair representations of LGBTQ issues and people in settings both realistic and fantastical, as evidenced by its diverse array of nominees.

You can read the entire list here; it also includes nod s for music, journalism, video games, and an entire Spanish-language category. But of most interest to io9 readers (i.e., nerdy genre stuff!), the honorees include: Eternals and The Mitchells vs. the Machines for “Outstanding Film - Wide Release;” Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Star Trek: Discovery, and Supergirl for “Outstanding Drama Series;” 4400, Chucky, and Y: The Last Man for “Outstanding New TV Series;” The Fear Street Trilogy for “Outstanding TV Movie;” and Station Eleven for “Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.”

There are also tons of nominees for “Outstanding Comic Book” and “Outstanding Graphic Novel/Antholgy,” which we’ll list in full.

Outstanding Comic Book

Aquaman: The Becoming, by Brandon Thomas, Diego Olortegui, Skylar Patridge, Scott Koblish, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Alex Guimarães, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

Barbalien: Red Planet, by Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Jordie Bellaire, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)

Crush & Lobo, by Mariko Tamaki, Amancay Nahuelpan, Tamra Bonvillain, Nick Filardi, Ariana Maher (DC Comics)

The Dreaming: Waking Hours, by G. Willow Wilson, Javier Rodriguez, Nick Robles, M.K. Perker

Matheus Lopes, Chris Sotomayor, Simon Bowland (DC Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy, by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, Cory Petit (Marvel Comics)

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, by Tee Franklin, Max Sarin, Erich Owen, Marissa Louise, Taylor Esposito (DC Comics)

Killer Queens, by David M. Booher, Claudia Balboni, Harry Saxon, Lucas Gattoni (Dark Horse Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, by Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Ray-Anthony Height, Federico Sabbatini, Victor Olazaba, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Superman: Son of Kal-El, by Tom Taylor, John Timms, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Steve Pugh, Clayton Henry, Gabe Eltaeb, Hi-Fi, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Steve Buccellato, Dave Sharpe (DC Comics)

Wynd, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms, by Crystal Frasier, Val Wise, Oscar O. Jupiter (Oni Press)

DC Pride [anthology] (DC Comics)

Eighty Days, by A.C. Esguerra (Archaia/BOOM! Studios)

The Girl from the Sea, by Molly Ostertag, Maarta Laiho (Graphix/Scholastic)

Girl Haven, by Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter, Joamette Gil (Oni Press)

I Am Not Starfire, by Mariko Tamaki, Yoshi Yoshitani, Aditya Bidikar (DC Comics)

Marvel’s Voices: Pride [anthology] (Marvel Comics)

Renegade Rule, by Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, Sam Beck, Jim Campbell (Dark Horse Comics)

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, by Alison Bechdel, Holly Rae Taylor (Mariner Books/HMH)

Shadow Life, by Hiromi Goto, Ann Xu (First Second/Macmillan)

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be given out in a pair of ceremonies, held April 2 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York City.

