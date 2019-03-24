This week Gizmodo examined the many functions of various forms of technology in our everyday lives over the course of the last century. For a highlight reel of some of the beauty industry torture devices dreamed up over the course of the 20th and 21st centuries, don’t miss our feature on the most bizarre gadgets that were destined to fail. Gizmodo examined the persistent Pyrex glass controversy—you know, the one involving exploding glass. And we reported on aviation’s shift toward automated systems, and how experts have been warning of the potential for crashes like those involving Boeing’s 737 Max jets for years.



A writer tested the limits of shared electric scooters by riding one as far from the bustling streets of San Francisco as it would possibly carry him. We looked at a case study involving a teen who began experiencing delusions and hallucinations, among other symptoms, that may have been caused by cat bacteria. Plus, in a super interesting but no less graphic report, we looked at the gnarly work of cetacean autopsies. And last but not least, Gizmodo reported on how senior staffers at Kickstarter are pushing back against workers’ intention to unionize.

Don’t miss these and more of our best stories of the week below.

