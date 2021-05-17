Extra, Extra, Get Your Giant Spider-Man Daily Bugle Lego Set Here

Image : Lego

It’s J. Jonah Jameson’s eternal question: Spider-Man—threat or menace? Now you can pretend to write your own scathing op-ed about New York City’s misunderstood webslinger with help from this absolutely amazing, four-story Daily Bugle skyscraper set from Lego, complete with 25—not a typo, twenty-five—figures, some of whom have never made it to Lego before.



It’s not the biggest set Lego has ever made, but it is apparently the tallest, standing at over two feet, 8 inches. The rooms inside the building include the newsroom, J. Jonah Jameson’s office, his secretary Betty Brant’s office, Peter Parker’s office (complete with a framed photo of Spider-Man on his wall), the copy room, and a reception area on the first floor.

Why would Lego include such boring rooms as one with the photocopier on it? Because they’re not boring if superheroes are fighting supervillains in them. Here’s the full list of all 25 figures: Firestar, Blade, Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man, J. Jonah Jameson, Betty Brant, Venom, Miles Morales, Spider-Ham, Green Goblin, Gwen Stacy, Carnage, Punisher, Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Black Cat, Robbie Robertson, Ben Urich, Mysterio, Daredevil, Sandman, Aunt May, a newspaper worker, a New York taxi driver, and a receptionist.

There are so many great touches here: the ability to build Green Goblin breaking through the wall is both amazing and spectacular. The giant, Times Square-esque Daily Bugle news screens are a hoot. There are no pictures of it, but Lego says the ground floor reception area “can be destroyed to look like an explosion has taken place.” Even Fire Star’s flying flame effect looks great. Still, my favorite part has to be that Lego included the Spider-Mobile, seen crawling up the sides of the tower.

The 3,772-piece set will run you a somewhat reasonable $299.99 and be available on Lego’s website (does that even qualify as a pun? I don’t believe so) on June 1, unless you’re a Lego VIP member, in which case you’ll get the opportunity to pick it up on May 26.



