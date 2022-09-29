1. The Antares Paradox

Our favorite film of the festival is this teeny-tiny Spanish film that made its world premiere at the festival. The Antares Paradox is about a SETI researcher who intercepts a radio signal that might be from extraterrestrial life. As she tries to verify it, her life comes crumbling down around her. It’s set in a single room, with a single actress, and is one of the most exciting, emotional films we’ve seen in a long time.

The Antares Paradox does not yet have any distribution, but here’s our review and we will definitely keep an eye out for when you can see it.