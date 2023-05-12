Fast X, which hits theaters next week, has long been planned as the beginning of the end. Even its teaser poster says “The end of the road begins,” which doesn’t make much sense— b ut then again, neither do the Fast and Furious movies most of the time. Fast X was supposed to be the lead-in to an 11th and final movie, likely out in 2025, but the film’s star isn’t so sure.

“Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter,” Vin Diesel told Fandango at the red carpet premiere of Fast X in Rome. “And after the studio saw this part one, they said ‘Could you make Fast X the finale a trilogy?’” Star Michelle Rodriguez then added, “It’s three acts in any story” before the reporter asked for confirmation of the bombshell and the actors ran away. Literally. Here’s the clip.

io9 immediately reached out to Universal for comment or clarification and we had yet to hear back as of press time. It is of note though that Diesel is notorious for speaking out of turn and, well, since he’s 55 years old and the 11th movie hasn’t even begun filming yet, we aren’t sure if another one is in the cards. Especially since Fast X was purposefully planned as one-half of a story. Unless the first movie was conceived from the start as that first act of a three-part story, it would be pretty hard to rework it to add in a whole other act.

Which is why, until we hear otherwise from the studio paying the bill, we’re skeptical. But hey! Maybe Diesel is right and Fast X is followed not only by Fast Y, but Fast Z too.

Fast X opens in theaters May 19, we’ll have much more on it next week, including an interview with the director of Fast X and Fast part 11, Louis Leterrier.

