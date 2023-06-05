Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest new toy and merchandise news around the internet lately. This week: Hasbro resurrects a G.I. Joe classic, Across the Spider-Verse continues its excellent toy run with another Spider-Man 2099, and... Chester the Cheetos Cheetah? Check it out!



Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Tele-Viper & Cobra Flight Pod (Trubble Bubble)

One of the best things about being part of an evil organization bent on world conquest is that you’re not subjected to the rules and regulations of local government. There’s zero chance the FAA would approve the Cobra Flight Pod, better known as the Trubble Bubble, for flight, but it was a staple of Cobra’s forces, and is finally back as part of Hasbro’s highly-detailed G.I. Joe Classified Series line. For $55 this set includes the Trubble Bubble and a six-inch Cobra Tele-Viper soldier, with accessories like missiles, an aerial mine, and two alternate heads. You can pre-order it now from Hasbro Pulse with shipping expected in early October.

Mondo X-Men: The Animated Series Sabretooth Sixth-Scale Figure

The first addition to Mondo’s sixth-scale X-Men: The Animated Series was Magneto, but he was followed by Wolverine, Jubilee, and Gambit, leaving Magnus a bit out-numbered. This week Mondo more or less levelled the playing field by adding some much needed muscle to Magneto’s team with a 13-inch version of Sabretooth joining the line. The highly-articulated figure is currently available for pre-order in two versions: a $225 option that includes a bunch of accessories including an alternate head sculpt, and a $240 “Timed Edition,” only available until Tuesday, that comes with three additional accessories.

Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099

The third addition to Bandai’s Spider-Verse Figuarts line gives the previously released Gwen and Miles someone to argue with: leader of the Spider-Society, and occasional vampire ninja spider-man, Miguel O’Hara, the Spider of the year 2099! Bandai’s Miguel includes multiple accessories, including a stand for dynamic posing, alternate hands (including his claws), techno-webbing FX pieces (as well as his nifty tech-cape from the film), and an unmasked head that is... well, as you can see from the top art of this post it’s certainly something.

Miguel is set to cost around $94 when he releases as Premium Bandai exclusive in Japan—meaning he’ll be pricey and difficult to get when he inevitably makes his way out to the rest of the world—and will drop in November. [Bandai]

Lego Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base

Lego debuted a handful of new Star Wars sets last week, including an adorably small, 253-piece version of Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter. But we’re more enamored with the 1,066-piece Yavin 4 Rebel Base which includes a Y-wing starfighter, an elevated watchtower, a rotating hologram table, and a medal ceremony stage so you can recreate the final scenes of A New Hope. The $170 set, available starting on August 1, also comes with an impressive 10 Lego figures including Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Han Solo, Princess Leia, C-3PO, R2-D2, R2-BHD, General Dodonna, Jon Vander, Garven Dreis, a Rebel fleet trooper, and a member of the Rebel ground crew.

Hot Toys The Flash Batman and Batcycle Sixth-Scale Figure

After revealing its sixth-scale version of Batman and the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s original Batman movie back in February, and a new version of Michael Keaton’s Batman as he appears in the upcoming The Flash movie, Hot Toys is giving the other Batman appearing in The Flash an updated sixth-scale figure treatment. Ben Affleck’s Justice League-era Batman returns as a 13-inch tall collectible with 28 points of articulation, eight interchangeable hands, and a cowled head sculpt with three swappable lower face expressions. But the real reason to drop what will probably be a small fortune on this is the equally detailed Batcycle with articulated flaps, LED lighting, and rolling rubber wheels. Don’t expect this one to be available until late 2024.

Lego Icons of Play

Although you’ll need two copies of this set to build an entire soccer field, the $100, 899-piece, Icons of Play is still worth it if you’re a minifigure collector. It comes with 15 of the claw-handed figures in total including recreations of real-life soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Yūki Nagasato, Sam Kerr, and Asisat Oshoala, in addition to a coach on the sidelines, and fans in the stands. The set will be available starting early next week on June 6, but isn’t available for pre-order yet.

Jada Toys Cheetos Chester Cheetah Action Figure

One of the most effective ways to sell a product isn’t by promoting its benefits or features, but by simply convincing consumers it’s cool, and will, in turn, make them seem cooler for buying it. Few spokescreatures have been more effective at that than Chester Cheetah, who absolutely oozes cool, despite a steady diet of processed corn snacks, and fingers covered in cheese-flavored powder. Jada Toys has immortalized the Cheetos mascot as a six-inch, highly-articulated figure that includes an alternate swappable head sculpt, additional hands, a small bag of Crunchy Cheetos, and one oversized Cheeto that looks like a club. Chester is available for pre-order from the BigBadToyStore for $25, with delivery expected in September.

Lego Technic Audi RS Q e-tron

Expanding its small lineup of remote-controlled buildable vehicles, Lego’s 914-piece recreation of the Audi RS Q e-tron off-road racing vehicle includes custom wheel elements to accurately recreate those found on the real-life vehicle, and four-wheel suspension so it can easily navigate that pile of bricks you keep meaning to clean up. Although it’s a relatively small set, it will be priced at $180 when available starting on August 1 because it includes an electric motor and wireless connectivity to the Lego CONTROL+ mobile app allowing the e-tron to be driven around remotely.

Numskull Designs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Quarter Arcades

If even Arcade1Up’s miniaturized arcade cabinets are too large for your home, consider going even smaller with Numskull Designs Quarter Arcades which are designed to be quarter-scale replicas of the cabinets kids crowded around in the early ‘90s. Standing just 17.5-inches tall, it should be a lot easier to find room for these two new additions to the Quarter Arcades lineup (goodbye, toaster) featuring fully playable version of the TMNT, and TMNT: Turtles in Time arcade hits.

Each scaled arcade machine even offers tiny built-in controls for up to four players, but since there’s little chance four adults will be able to crowd around these, the tiny arcades are also compatible with gamepads tethered to four USB ports on the front. Other features include a light-up marquee, a six-inch, 4:3 aspect ratio TFT screen with a CRT lens cover on top for more retro charm, and a rechargeable battery. They won’t crowd your living space, but at $299 each, they will put a strain on your budget.

Lego Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

As much as we love an obscenely detailed super-sized Lego model packed full of functionality, our budget does not. So we’re happy to see Lego churning out smaller and more affordable supercar replicas, like this 806-piece Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica. It will be available starting on August 1 for $50, and while we’re not going to pretend that’s in any way cheap, you end up with an 11-inch model with a moving V10 engine, doors that open and close, and working steering. If you’ve got a Lego-obsessed kid you want to introduce to the world of Technic building, this set seems like a great place to start.

