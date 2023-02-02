Unopened, First-Gen iPhone Could Go for $50,000 at Auction

A first generation iPhone in its original box is going up for auction and an estimate says that the tech could go for as much as $50,000.



The phone belongs to Karen Green who received the phone as a gift from her friends after starting a new job. Appearing on daytime talkshow Doctor & The Diva in 2019, Green said that she never opened the iPhone because she had just gotten a new phone at the time and thought the iPhone would never go out of date. An appraiser on the show said the phone could be worth $5,000—when it originally cost $599 in 2007. But the phone is potentially worth $50,000 and is now being auctioned off by LCG Auctions, which has seen its fair share of vintage iPhones in the past.

Treasure Hunt Tuesday With Ph.D Antiques Appraiser Dr. Lori - Episode 2 | Doctor & The Diva

“We got calls from everybody, but 99% of them didn’t have the same thing,” said LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero to Business Insider. “But Karen had a really unique piece with a great story behind it. It was shocking because we had gotten so many duds.”

Advertisement

The iPhone is an 8 gigabyte first-generation iPhone with the camera, and bidding will start at $2,500. According to Business Insider, Green hung on to the phone after her appearance on Doctor & The Diva until she heard about another unopened, first-generation iPhone being sold for close to $40,000 in October of 2022. Green would’ve held out for longer if she wasn’t trying to get a new business off the ground.

“If I could hold off on the phone for like another 10 years, I probably would,” Green said to Business Insider. “The only reason why I am selling that phone is because I need to support this business.”

G/O Media may get a commission Addiction counseling Safe Haven Health Accessible for all

Safe Haven prioritizes your needs with flexible and individuated substance abuse treatment, specifically opioid & alcohol addiction. Start at Safe Haven Health Advertisement

We’ve come a long way from the O. G. iPhone, Green’s auction helps us remember the humble beginnings of the smart phone era. Green’s iPhone is scheduled to go to auction today at 2 p.m. EST with a starting bid of $2,500.