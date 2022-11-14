Tourism industries around the world are flourishing again after a pandemic slowdown, but not all places are benefitting from the boom. Over-tourism and environmental concerns have made some spots a bad idea to visit, as Fodor’s Travel has highlighted in its 2023 ‘No List.’

Extreme heat and drought are on the rise, thanks to human-fueled climate change. This has strained infrastructure, emergency services, and access to potable water. So if lots of extra people show up to a location that is struggling, the benefits of that tourism will be outweighed by how much harder life will become for locals and for the surrounding ecosystems.

Here’s some insight into regions on Fodor’s list, along with things to consider before traveling abroad.