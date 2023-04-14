See Fort Lauderdale Underwater Following This Week's Torrential Downpour

Extreme Weather

See Fort Lauderdale Underwater Following This Week's Torrential Downpour

A Miami National Weather Service meteorologist called the especially heavy rain from Wednesday to Thursday a "1-in-1,000 year" event.

By
Angely Mercado
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding floodwaters in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13, 2023.
Trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding floodwaters in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13, 2023.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwel (AP)

Historic rainfall over Fort Lauderdale sparked intense flooding that shut down schools and businesses this week. And the threat of flooding isn’t over just yet, an already waterlogged South Florida may see more rain this evening.

“A few showers and storms are possible again along the east coast,” the National Weather Service Miami station tweeted this morning. The incoming rain could create more flooding in the east coast metro area, a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service warned.

The damaging rainfall was caused by a “stationary supercell thunderstorm centered near Fort Lauderdale” that produced several periods where 3 inches of rain fell over the city per hour, the Weather Prediction Center tweeted. This caused the city to receive about 25 inches of rain during a 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday, CNN reported. Nearby areas, including Dania Beach and Hollywood, saw over a foot of rain during that same period. Ana Torres-Vazquez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service station in Miami, called the heavy rain this week a “1-in-1,000-year” event. “This amount of rain in a 24-hour period is incredibly rare for South Florida,” she told CNN.

City officials and the Red Cross opened shelters in Fort Lauderdale yesterday to support area residents who are currently in need of lodging, food, and personal care items. About 600 people were taken to shelters this week, CNBC reported. Meanwhile, city crews are working to alleviate as much flooding as possible. “Crews are out in neighborhoods clearing storm drains to aid water receding from neighborhoods,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, according to local station WSVN 7News. “Vacuum trucks are being deployed strategically throughout the city.”

You can click through to see photos of the flooding following this week’s downpour.

Want more climate and environment stories? Check out Earther’s guides to decarbonizing your home, divesting from fossil fuels, packing a disaster go bag, and overcoming climate dread. And don’t miss our coverage of the latest IPCC climate report, the future of carbon dioxide removal, and the un-greenwashed facts on bioplastics and plastic recycling.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 13

Abandoned cars in Fort Lauderdale’s floodwaters

Abandoned cars in Fort Lauderdale’s floodwaters

Waterlogged vehicles sit abandoned amid receding floodwaters in the Durrs neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Waterlogged vehicles sit abandoned amid receding floodwaters in the Durrs neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 13

Florida residents wade and paddle through high water

Florida residents wade and paddle through high water

Residents paddle and walk along a flooded road Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Residents paddle and walk along a flooded road Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: Marta Lavandier (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 13

Fort Lauderdale’s waterlogged aiport

Fort Lauderdale’s waterlogged aiport

American Airlines airplanes sit at terminal as a truck drives through the flooded tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
American Airlines airplanes sit at terminal as a truck drives through the flooded tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 13

Floridians try to move around on flooded streets

Floridians try to move around on flooded streets

A person walks his bike through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A person walks his bike through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 13

South Florida residents salvage items from flooded homes

South Florida residents salvage items from flooded homes

Denis Mendez returns to her flooded home to salvage a few items on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Denis Mendez returns to her flooded home to salvage a few items on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 13

More abandoned cars in floodwaters

More abandoned cars in floodwaters

Abandoned vehicles sit in a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Abandoned vehicles sit in a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 13

Inundated homes throughout the Fort Lauderdale area

Inundated homes throughout the Fort Lauderdale area

Flood waters surround a home on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Flood waters surround a home on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 13

Residents try to make their way through flooded neighborhoods

Residents try to make their way through flooded neighborhoods

People walk through a flooded neighborhood on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
People walk through a flooded neighborhood on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 13

Floridians walk through floodwaters

Floridians walk through floodwaters

Denis Mendez, Isain Lopez, and Santiago Rojas walk through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Denis Mendez, Isain Lopez, and Santiago Rojas walk through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 13

Stranded travelers sit in Fort Lauderdale’s airport

Stranded travelers sit in Fort Lauderdale’s airport

Travelers wait to hear when they can continue to Germany after the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed due to the flooded runways on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Travelers wait to hear when they can continue to Germany after the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed due to the flooded runways on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 13

Heavy rainfall delayed and canceled flights leaving South Florida

Heavy rainfall delayed and canceled flights leaving South Florida

Canceled flights on the arrivals board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it was closed due to the runways being flooded on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Canceled flights on the arrivals board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it was closed due to the runways being flooded on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement

13 / 13