Free Doom for Chromebooks Is a Better Google Gaming Deal Than Stadia

As discovered by Android Police, if you decided to save a bit of money on your last laptop upgrade by opting for a Chromebook, you can now save a few more bucks on a couple of decades old iconic first-person-shooters as both Doom and Doom II are currently available as free Chromebook perks.

Your mileage may vary, it’s being reported that not all Chromebook users are seeing this promotion on Google’s Chromebook Perks page, but we tested it with Google’s $650 Pixelbook Go and were able to download both games for free, as well as Stardew Valley.

Screenshot : Alex Cranz ( Gizmodo )

Just keep in mind that this isn’t the more recent versions of Doom available for consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, nor is it the original versions from ID itself. They’re the 25th anniversary Android versions of Doom and Doom II released by Bethesda a few years ago. They’re games you’ve probably played through countless times before, but if you want to take another run through the moons of Mars, Chromebook owners won’t have to cough up five bucks again. If anything, it’s one less reason to spend $10 a month on Stadia.