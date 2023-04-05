A Lannister always pays his debts, but he doesn’t always hang around Westeros when he doesn’t have to. Much like his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has admitted he’s yet to tune into the HBO series’ hit prequel, House of the Dragon. He does plan to... if he can get through the opening credits.

“I sat down one day and I watched the title sequence and then I was confused because the music of course is the same, the theme music, and then the title sequence was very similar,” the once and forever Jaime Lannister told the Wrap. “And I was like, ‘Oh, this seems too familiar.”

Granted, yes, after years of anticipation and preparation for the Game of Thrones follow-up, it was kind of hilarious (at least on first viewing; I know I guffawed) that HBO recycled the show’s iconic Ramin Djawadi theme for House of the Dragon’s similar-yet-different credit sequence. However, that didn’t stop most people from watching—and enjoying—the dirty deeds and dastardly plotting that unfurled in every Dragon episode. Coster-Waldau is happy for the show’s success, and vows he’ll tune in “eventually.” Turns out he’s got a plan in mind: “I’m just gonna give them a couple of years to a couple of seasons and then I’ll binge-watch the whole thing.” Maybe give your old pal Daenerys Targaryen a call ahead of that viewing party?

