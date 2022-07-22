Earlier this week, Lego revealed a perfect plastic brick recreation of the iconic Atari 2600, the first successful home video game console, as a follow-up to its buildable Lego NES from a few years back. The NES helped turn video games from an oversaturated novelty into a billion dollar blockbuster business, but t hese consoles weren’t so iconic.

For every console that goes on to sell millions of units, there are countless others that come and go, for a variety of reasons. Either they don’t offer enough games worth playing, or they try to innovate in weird and different ways that consumers aren’t ready to embrace, or they just play suck. These are the video game consoles that are probably best left mostly forgotten by gamers and Lego.