GeForce Now Finally Lets Users Automatically Sync Games With Their Steam Library

Nvidia has given GeForce Now an easier way to search for compatible games with a new feature called Game Sync. Instead of scrolling through game categories in the main menu or typing game titles into the search bar, GeForce Now users can sync their Steam library with their account. Games will automatically appear under My Library for easy access, taking a lot of the guesswork out of finding compatible games.
GeForce Now is a ‘bring your own game’ cloud gaming service, meaning you don’t need to purchase games through its platform to play them in the cloud. It works with games you’ve already bought on Steam, Epic, Uplay, etc., unlike Google Stadia, which requires its users to buy a separate copy of the game to play it on its cloud gaming platform.
A long, long time ago, when GeForce Now was still in Beta, Nvidia did have an entire list of games that were compatible with its service available on its website. Once the cloud streaming platform officially launched, though, that list disappeared (along with many, many games from Blizzard Entertainment, 2K Games, Bethesda, Warner Bros, Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment) and users either had to scroll through not well-categorized categories, or type game titles into the search bar to see if a game they owned was compatible with GeForce Now. The search bar method isn’t terrible if you’re just looking for a single game, but cross-checking your entire Steam library could take a long time.
No way I was about to do that with the 259 games I have in my Steam library, which is a significantly lower number of titles than many hardcore users have amassed. But out of all the Steam games I own, only 38 of them are compatible with GeForce Now. Needless to say, I have been waiting for this feature for a long, long time.
To sync your Steam library with your GeForce Now library, click on the Settings cog in the upper right hand corner of the launcher. You’ll see Game Sync predominantly displayed on the right side. Click the ‘link’ icon, sign-in to your Steam account to allow GeForce Now access, and after a minute or so your library will be synced. You might have to restart the app
Users will need to re-sync every time they purchase a game via Steam, and unfortunately, this doesn’t help someone who is looking for a GeForce compatible game before they purchase it. But that’s why the search bar is still there.
And while users can sync games they have purchased from different digital stores, like Epic and Uplay, GeForce Now does not currently offer a way to automatically sync those entire libraries, unfortunately. Users will still have to sync those games one by one. However, it seems like it would be easy for Nvidia to implement that at some point in the future since it was able to do it with Steam. Duplicate games aren’t a concern, either. The GeForce Now launcher will show both in your library, but you can filter games based on digital stores. I own copies of Tacoma on both Epic and Steam, for example, and both show up in my GeForce Now library. Also, the copy of Tacoma in my Epic library is marked with an Epic logo in the bottom corner of the game thumbnail.
If you haven’t already, download the latest GeForce Now version (2.0.22.96) from its website. The service has a free tier, like Stadia, so you can try it out before deciding if you want to pay for a higher tier. It also offers more granular controls over things like bitrate, Vsync, framerate, and resolution compared to Stadia.
DISCUSSION
I’ve been using GeForce Now for the past couple months, and it’s fantastic for what it is. Gaming desktop died a while ago, and with the economic uncertainty I decided to hold off on getting another one just yet. Instead I’ve been playing on a $200 Chromebook, often from my couch in the living room. Framerates and graphics are good as long as you have it hardwired with an Ethernet cable, although 5g works on some strategy games (particularly PDX games like CKII and HOI4). The pluses are huge - You can play any of the compatible games that you already own, unlike Stadia which wants you to shell out another $60 (or whatever) for games that you may have already purchased. It’s completely hardware agnostic, so you can play it on a cheap system and the battery life is fantastic on my Chromebook. Could easily get 6+ hours playing on my back porch on occasion (although requires having a good 5g connection in that case).
There are some downsides, however, with the biggest one being that not all studios participate. Personally whether a studio opts in or not is going to be a deciding factor for me in purchasing games, as the idea of not being able to play the games I ALREADY BOUGHT on whatever hardware I want pisses me off. Even if I end up getting a gaming desktop in the future.
The other big one is that even if the studio participates, if you didn’t buy the game through Steam (or have it linked through Steam), you can’t play it. I purchased Witcher 3 through GOG and activated it there, and since I didn’t link it to Steam while I had a Windows computer I’m not able to play it on GeForce Now. This is less of a problem for the general public, since Geforce isn’t even supposed to work with Chromebooks at this point.
That’s my last complaint is that NVIDIA hasn’t put out an official Chromebook app. There’s an Android app that you can sideload, but that requires putting your Chromebook in developer mode which is a bit of a PITA.
But overall I absolutely love it. $5/month to play many of the games I already own on something as cheap as a $200 chromebook? Yes please!