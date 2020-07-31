GeForce Now Finally Lets Users Automatically Sync Games With Their Steam Library

My GeForce Now library after syncing all my games from my Steam account. Screenshot : Joanna Nelius (Gizmodo

Nvidia has given GeForce Now an easier way to search for compatible games with a new feature called Game Sync. Instead of scrolling through game categories in the main menu or typing game titles into the search bar, GeForce Now users can sync their Steam library with their account. Games will automatically appear under My Library for easy access, taking a lot of the guesswork out of finding compatible games.

GeForce Now is a ‘bring your own game’ cloud gaming service, meaning you don’t need to purchase games through its platform to play them in the cloud. It works with games you’ve already bought on Steam, Epic, Uplay, etc., unlike Google Stadia, which requires its users to buy a separate copy of the game to play it on its cloud gaming platform.

A long, long time ago, when GeForce Now was still in Beta, Nvidia did have an entire list of games that were compatible with its service available on its website. Once the cloud streaming platform officially launched, though, that list disappeared (along with many, many games from Blizzard Entertainment, 2K Games, Bethesda, Warner Bros, Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment) and users either had to scroll through not well-categorized categories, or type game titles into the search bar to see if a game they owned was compatible with GeForce Now. The search bar method isn’t terrible if you’re just looking for a single game, but cross-checking your entire Steam library could take a long time.

No way I was about to do that with the 259 games I have in my Steam library, which is a significantly lower number of titles than many hardcore users have amassed . But out of all the Steam games I own, only 38 of them are compatible with GeForce Now. Needless to say, I have been waiting for this feature for a long, long time.

Screenshot : Joanna Nelius (Gizmodo

To sync your Steam library with your GeForce Now library, click on the Settings cog in the upper right hand corner of the launcher. You’ll see Game Sync predominantly displayed on the right side. Click the ‘link’ icon, sign- in to your Steam account to allow GeForce Now access, and after a minute or so your library will be synced. You might have to restart the app



Users will need to re-sync every time they purchase a game via Steam, and unfortunately, this doesn’t help someone who is looking for a GeForce compatible game before they purchase it. But that’s why the search bar is still there.

And while users can sync games they have purchased from different digital stores, like Epic and Uplay, GeForce Now does not currently offer a way to automatically sync those entire libraries, unfortunately. Users will still have to sync those games one by one. However, it seems like it would be easy for Nvidia to implement that at some point in the future since it was able to do it with Steam. Duplicate games aren’t a concern, either. The GeForce Now launcher will show both in your library, but you can filter games based on digital stores. I own copies of Tacoma on both Epic and Steam, for example, and both show up in my GeForce Now library. Also, the copy of Tacoma in my Epic library is marked with an Epic logo in the bottom corner of the game thumbnail.

If you haven’t already, download the latest GeForce Now version (2.0.22.96) from its website. The service has a free tier, like Stadia, so you can try it out before deciding if you want to pay for a higher tier. It also offers more granular controls over things like bitrate, Vsync, framerate, and resolution compared to Stadia.