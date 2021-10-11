It may be a full-on Halloween explosion around here, but Netflix’s wonderful trailer for Aardman Animation’s stop-motion holiday special Robin Robin feels a lot like an early Christmas present. The latest release from the studio behind Shaun the Sheep, Wallace & Gromit, and Chicken Run follows a little bird named Robin who was raised by mice and still kind of wants to be a mouse... especially when she learns about how the “hoomans” living in the house next to her snowy home celebrate the festive season, and plots to sneak her way in for a closer look.

The decorated Christmas tree is nice, but the food is even more enticing! Too bad there’s a resident cat (voiced by Gillian Anderson, which feels like purrfect casting) standing guard over all the good stuff. Check out the trailer below!

Aardman is known for claymation, but the soft, fuzzy look of the characters here feels like the ideal choice for capturing what looks like a funny, whimsical, and heartwarming little tale. (The mouse ears on Robin! D’awww.) Here’s the official description courtesy of Netflix: “When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse—but ends up discovering who she really is.”

In addition to Anderson, yes, that’s the voice of Classic Loki himself, Richard E. Grant, as the “hooman”-savvy bird, along with Bronte Carmichael (Christopher Robin) as Robin Robin and Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes) as a kindly mouse. Robin Robin arrives November 24 on Netflix—the day before Thanksgiving.

