Glenn Greenwald Charged With Cybercrimes After Embarrassing Officials in Brazil

Glenn Greenwald in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 25, 2019. Photo : Getty Images

Journalist firebrand Glenn Greenwald has been charged with cybercrimes by federal prosecutors in Brazil, according to a new report from the New York Times. Greenwald recently helped expose corruption in the Brazilian government through a series of stories at the Intercept that included leaked messages highly embarrassing for senior government officials.



Brazilian prosecutors allege that Greenwald, an American who’s lived in Brazil since the mid-2000s, is part of a “criminal organization” that hacked the phones of government officials, according to the Times. Five other people have been similarly charged with crimes related to an “invasion of computer devices,” according to Brazilian media outlets.

Greenwald told Gizmodo in an email Tuesday that just two months ago the Federal Police in Brazil concluded he didn’t commit a crime in publishing the leaked messages, and that Greenwald had “exercised extreme caution as a journalist.”

According to the Times, prosecutors allege that Greenwald “encouraged” the hackers to “cover their tracks” and was communicating with them as they were “actively monitoring” officials’ private Telegram chats.

Greenwald has repeatedly butted heads with the government of Brazil, including its president, Jair Bolsonaro, an aspiring fascist who has praised Brazil’s military dictatorship that spanned from 1964 until 1985. Bolsonaro’s culture minister even had to resign recently after he plagiarized a speech from Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

“This denunciation—brought by the same prosecutor who just tried and failed to criminally prosecute the head of the Brazilian Bar Association for criticizing Minister Moro—is an obvious attempt to attack a free press in retaliation for the revelations we reported about Minister Moro and the Bolsonaro government,” Greenwald told Gizmodo in an email.

“It is also on an attack on the Brazilian Supreme Court, which ruled in July that I am entitled to have my press freedom protected in response to other retaliatory attacks from Judge Moro, and even an attack on the findings of the Federal Police, which concluded explicitly after a comprehensive investigation that I committed no crimes and solely acted as a journalist,” Greenwald continued.

“We will not be intimidated by these tyrannical attempts to silence journalists. I am working right now on new reporting and will continue to do so. Many courageous Brazilians sacrificied [sic] their liberty and even life for Brazilian democracy and against repression, and I feel an obligation to continue their noble work.”

Greenwald became a household name in 2013 after he and filmmaker Laura Poitras published numerous articles about the National Security Agency’s domestic spying programs at the Guardian. That work was accomplished largely thanks to the leaks of former NSA and CIA contractor Edward Snowden, who fled the United States and currently lives in Russia.

Update 12 pm ET, Jan. 21: Added additional details regard ing prosecutors’ allegations against Greenwald.