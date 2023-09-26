Golden Globes Adds a Participation Trophy for Blockbusters

This January, expect to see two new awards handed out at the Golden Globes: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.” While the latter seem s reasonable , and probably should have happened years ago, it’s the nature of the former award—which is similar to something the Oscars have also been toying with— that makes me want to roll my eyes out of my head.

An award for the best blockb uster ? As if the billions of dollars isn’t enough? Now we’re going to pat Marvel on the head and say good boy, here’s a treat, as if these movies are anything other than franchise juggernauts? It’s not insulting, but it’s certainly in line with what I’ve come to expect out of awards shows. The show announced that any film who wants to be considered for this category has to either have grossed “at least 150 million during release” or have a “commensurate viewership” via streaming release.

This is wild, frankly. Only 20 films in 2022 grossed more than 100 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. I n 2023, 20 films have so far qualified for the gross eligibility requirements. I don’t think that there is any other Golden Globe award that has such strict limitations, and such a limited pool of eligible productions. Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said that, “we are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional.”

I truly don’t understand the point of this besides a consolation prize for not being “good enough” to win an award through the regular nomination process. While this might be hailed as a way to get more recognition for speculative genre films, I don’t think it’s necessary at all—Everything, Everywhere, All at Once won Best Picture at the Oscars last year! Dune was nominated for Best Picture at the Globes! This just feels like a ridiculous little participation ribbon for people who are already winning.

