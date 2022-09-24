It took 15 years for Academy Award- winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to bring his stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio to life. In Netflix’s new behind- the- scenes clip , the director invites us to geek out with him over the puppeteering mastery at work with his team in collaboration with Henson S tudios.

Del Toro looks so proud of his boy, posed with the various sized Pinocchio figures. He’s clearly a true fan of the art form, and it’s such a joy to see d el Toro highlight the beauty of stop-motion that other mediums can’t replicate fully in the living way he mentions, down to the details of fabric and dust. There’s magic in that and we can’t wait to see him conduct a new fairytale that will surely stand apart in Del Toro’s signature whimsical fantasy style. Between Henry Selick’s Wendell & Wild (also a Netflix production) and this, we’re excited for the future of stop-motion.

Pinocchio releases this November in select theaters and streams on Netflix in December.

