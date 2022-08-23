The Halloween saga ends this October, and it ends both at home and in theaters. Following the release plan of last year’s Halloween Kills, this year’s conclusion to the saga, Halloween Ends, will be released in theaters and on Peacock October 14.

The news was announced in a cheeky video by the scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, who explained that Halloween Kills was such a success on streaming and in theaters, it made sense to do it again. Here’s the clip.

Halloween Ends picks up four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Michael Myers has been missing the whole time and Laurie (Curtis) is now living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). However, when a man is accused of murdering a kid he was babysitting, Laurie knows one more showdown is on the way. Michael is back and this time she has to end it once and for all.

The trailer for Halloween Ends was hugely promising and the fact so much time has passed in the story does seem to create a bit more fear and tension. But, personally, I found Halloween Kills to be so stale and lame after such a stellar return with the first film in this series, Ends has a lot to live up to. Plus, final chapters in horror movies are always so, so good right?

Written by Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills is directed by Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Jamie Lee Curtis returns, obviously, along with Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards. Rohan Campbell joins as the aforementioned man who c ould be a murderer.

Are you excited for Halloween Ends? Do you think it’ll be a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy? More importantly, will you head out to a theater to see it or merely watch on Peacock? Let us know below.

