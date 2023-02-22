Toys and Collectibles

Hasbro's Latest Retro Indiana Jones Figure Chose Wisely

The classic riff on Kenner's Adventures of Indiana Jones toys continues with a trip to The Last Crusade

James Whitbrook
With Dial of Destiny on the way this summer, Hasbro is ramping up its veritable giant rolling boulder trap of Indiana Jones toys to spring onto people—even if, right now, most of those toys are for the classic trilogy of original movies than either Dial or its predecessor Crystal Skull. That includes its revival of the classic Kenner line of figures.

io9 has your latest look at the next figure in the Indiana Jones Retro Collection, and unsurprisingly, it is another Indiana Jones for the classic, 3.75-inch figure line. But wait, she’s got a new hat! Well, not really: he’s got a new tie and a shiny little cup.

This Last Crusade-specific Indy figure features new sculpting to reflect his look in the third movie, as well as two accessories. Included with the figure is Indy’s trusty revolver, a removable satchel, and replacing the bullwhip that comes with the other Indiana Jones figure already revealed for the Retro Collection is, of course, the Holy Grail from the movie. No guarantees as to whether this barely thimble-sized version will also potentially grant immortality like its movie incarnation, but I’m guessing that since it comes with a widely-distributed $12 action figure, probably not.

The Last Crusade Indiana Jones Retro Collection figure is set to release this Summer—and as with decisions made recently with its Star Wars Black Series line, Hasbro won’t be offering preorders for the figure in advance. Just hope you strike lucky at your local stores or Hasbro Pulse at some point!

