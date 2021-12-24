Dune’s Lady Jessica (and the Bene Gesserit)

Paul Atreides may be the main character of Frank Herbert’s Dune and Denis Villeneuve’s recent adaptation of the classic novel, but in both stories, the young Kwisatz Haderach is truly only one of many key power players whose actions are shaping the future of the larger universe. Even more so than Paul himself, Villeneuve’s Dune outlines just how calculating, far-sighted, and acting of her own desires Lady Jessica of the Bene Gesserit has always been—secretly in the past, but much more openly in the present day. In outright defiance of the Bene Gesserit, Jessica turned the order’s grand plan to solidify its grip on control of countless planets into her plan, and in doing so, laid the foundation for the future that’s set to play out in Dune 2.



