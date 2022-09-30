Sanderson Sisterhood

Midler echoed the sentiment of powerful bonds that she got to revisit with Parker and Najimy. “Well, we talked a lot about sisterhood. And we talked a lot about leaning on each other and counting on each other and loyalty to each other. There’s so much going on in this world that we never really realized until maybe the last 25, 30 years, maybe 50 years—things have changed for women, but things have not changed fast enough for women.”

According to its star, the film speaks to multiple generations of witches. “I think these three characters are, in a strange and odd way, really quite positive for women. First of all, they’re very funny, which women are not allowed to be—are not supposed to be. And they’re intensely loyal to each other. It’s a very broad range of emotions that they live through. I think in a funny way, their bond is very, very strong. So in any situation where women are together, a bond of friendship and sisterhood is really, really important. And then this movie sort of shores it up.”

Najimy piped in to back her sister up. “And there’s very little hesitation in our ideas and the things that we’re going to do. We don’t sit and we’re like, ‘this is what we have to get done,” she said, before joking, “We’re gonna get it done, even if it’s eat children. Whatever it is that our mission is, there’s not a lot of second-guessing which I don’t think you see a lot.”

Midler added, “No second guessing. So we’re very decisive. We’re a very decisive group which goes also goes to show that women can be decisive.”