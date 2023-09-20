Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits

The latest RSVLTS spooky season drop celebrates the Sanderson sisters in a big, boo-tiful way.

Here’s a look at the Hocus Pocus collection featuring Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and Binx—of course! In both unisex and fitted women’s button- down sizes, RSVLTS brings the witchy vibes needed to kick off Halloween season and to take to the Disney Parks during their fall festivities. No lie, these are too cool to just wear for a month with their breathable and lightweight fabric. They’d definitely fit right into the wardrobe of anyone who knows everyday can be Halloween.

Find the Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS collection starting September 21 at 4 p.m. ET online, and take a gander at the fun designs in the gallery ahead.