Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits

Movies

Here's a first look at the upcoming collection just in time for Halloween.

By
Sabina Graves
RSVLTS Hocus Pocus collection
Photo: RSVLTS

The latest RSVLTS spooky season drop celebrates the Sanderson sisters in a big, boo-tiful way.

Here’s a look at the Hocus Pocus collection featuring Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and Binx—of course! In both unisex and fitted women’s button-down sizes, RSVLTS brings the witchy vibes needed to kick off Halloween season and to take to the Disney Parks during their fall festivities. No lie, these are too cool to just wear for a month with their breathable and lightweight fabric. They’d definitely fit right into the wardrobe of anyone who knows everyday can be Halloween.

Find the Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS collection starting September 21 at 4 p.m. ET online, and take a gander at the fun designs in the gallery ahead.

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS
Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS
Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS
Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS
Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS
Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS
Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS
Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS
Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS
Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Hocus Pocus x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Cast a Spell With These Hocus Pocus RSVLTS Disney Fits
Photo: RSVLTS

Find more spooky RSVLTS fits online.

