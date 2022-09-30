Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round-up of the latest toy news on the internet. This week, Hot Toys’ Star Wars shelf grows with a little help from The Mandalorian’s finest sheriff, the best Metroid suit gets an incredible action figure, and Hasbro rings in the season with some Star Wars cheer. Check it out!



Advertisement

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cobb Vanth Sixth-Scale Figure

The Star Wars movie machine might not be firing on all cylinders as of late, but the various series released on Disney+ have still managed to introduce us to some compelling new characters from that galaxy far, far away. That includes Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth, who might as well be the intergalactic version of Justified’s Raylan Givens. Hot Toys’ new sixth-scale recreation comes with the usual bells and whistles the company is known for, including a lifelike head sculpt, loads of articulation, and an authentic recreation of his sheriff get-up—including Boba Fett’s armor before the Mandalorian reclaimed it. Availability isn’t expected until mid-to-late 2023, but you can pre-order it now from Side Collectibles for $300.

Advertisement

Good Smile Company Metroid Dread Figma Samus Aran (Dread Version)

Metroid’s Samus deserves far more screen time and games than Nintendo has given her, but at least we got a new outing on the Switch with Metroid Dread, which Good Smile Company has used for a lovely new Samus figure in its Figma line. The detailing and paint job are great, but this line is best known for its elaborate articulation, which uses a combination of mechanical joints and flexible plastic, necessary to accurately maintain Samus’ proportions. Accessories include Omega cannon parts and a morph ball, as well as a wall-mountable magnetic base the figure’s hands and feet can stick to. Delivery is expected in late 2023, priced around $87.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hot Toys Black Adam Black Adam Sixth-Scale Figure

The movie hasn’t quite hit theaters yet, but that’s not stopping Hot Toys from revealing its second sixth-scale Dwayne Johnson figure (the first was of his appearance as Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation) based on his portrayal of Black Adam in the DC blockbuster of the same name. It looks like we’re getting an even better head sculpt this time, with adjustable eyes, and even an alternate sculpt with a raised eyebrow. The 12-inch figure includes 30 points of articulation, a weathered cape that can be posed, and even battery-powered LEDs which allow the lightning bolt emblem on his chest to glow from within. It will be a long wait for this figure, however, as shipping isn’t expected until late 2023 or early 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hasbro 2022 Holiday Star Wars The Black Series Figures

Both Halloween and Thanksgiving are still waiting in the wings, but if you haven’t already locked down your 2022 holiday decor, Hasbro has some suggestions for decking the halls and trimming the trees. This year it’s rolling out six new festively dressed Black Series Star Wars figures, including a First Order Stormtrooper, a Mandalorian warrior, a gingerbread phase II Clone Trooper, a protocol droid, a Scout Trooper with Grogu, and a snow white Wookiee. All six figs are expected to arrive sometime this fall, with pricing at $28 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hasbro Transformers Studio Series Core Class The Transformers: The Movie Autobot Wheelie

Although Wheelie arrived in the later years of the Transformers’ popularity—first in the 1986 animated feature film, and later in the third season of the animated series—the young, childlike Autobot managed to endear itself to kids for the simple fact that all the other Transformers treated him like one. We’ve still got a soft spot for the character after all these years, and he’s finally gotten a decent glow-up figure as part of the enduring line’s Studio Series Core Class. The 3.5-inch figure switches from robot to Cybertronian car mode in 12 steps, and even includes the character’s slingshot. It’s available now on Hasbro Pulse for $12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lego Ray the Castaway (Gift with Purchase)

Created as part of a Lego Ideas contest last year where fans were encouraged to submit set ideas themed around a coastal motif, Ray the Castaway was selected as the winning idea and is finally available as an official Lego set—but only to those spending at $120 on other sets. Yep, not only is Ray doomed to a life spent marooned on a tiny island, but his 239-piece set is doomed to a life as a gift with purchase for orders placed between October 1 and October 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mattel MEGA Pokémon Motion Gyarados Building Set

Last month, Mattel’s Lego-rival MEGA debuted a 1,000+ piece Pikachu set that brought the Pokémon to life through a hand-cranked animation mechanism. MEGA is following up with a new ​2,186-piece Gyarados set that’s over twice as large and manages to squeeze in even more animated elements, including a body that makes a swimming motion, a mouth that opens and closes, a flapping tail, a pivoting neck, and waves that move up and down. That helps explain its $172 price tag, but we wish Mattel hadn’t copied Lego’s pricing approach as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tonka Mighty Monster RC Dump Truck

The bright yellow Tonka dump truck might be one of the most iconic toys of all time, and while you can still buy a version that’s very close to the original, the classic toy is getting some modern upgrades as well. This Tonka Mighty Monster RC Dump Truck from Funrise Toys still has parts made out of cold-rolled steel, but it also has over-sized four-wheel drive foam wheels, a wireless 2.4 GHz remote with a 100-foot range, and a dump box on the back that can be remotely raised and lowered. You can grab it from Amazon for $70.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

