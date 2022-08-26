Congratulations, it’s Friday, and you’ve once again found your way back to Toy Aisle, io9's weekly round up of the best in toys, collectibles, and merchandise. This week a buildable Pikachu runs free, Hot Toys once again returns to Iron Man with its most detailed recreation of Tony Stark’s armor yet, and one of the greatest music videos of all time gets a long overdue action figure treatment. Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage!

Mattel MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Building Set

Although seemingly not entirely out of the question given the company’s partnership with Nintendo over the past few years, it’s going to be a long time before we ever see official Lego sets based on Pokémon. Mattel’s rival MEGA line delivers the next best thing given its pieces are designed to be Lego-compatible. The new 1,095-piece MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Building Set assembles into an animated 8.9-inch long Pikachu that comes to life with the turn of a crank, running across a simulated landscape. It’s adorable, and includes lightning bolt accessories for Pikachu, but at $97 is far from cheap.

McFarlane Toys DC Comics Designer Edition Batman the Animated Series 30th Anniversary NYCC Exclusive Action Figure

Ahead of New York Comic Con 2022 getting underway in early October, McFarlane Toys has revealed a stylized take on Batman from the already stylized Batman the Animated Series. The 9-inch tall figure is a bit beefier and bulkier on top, and comes with a rooftop display based illuminated with LEDs. Other accessories include a grapnel launcher, a batarang, and extra hands with alternate poses. The $50 version is available for pre-order exclusively from Target now, while pre-orders for an $80 version that includes a collectible art card signed by Bruce Timm is already sold out.

Matchbox Collectors 1993 Ford Explorer Jurassic Park Edition

We can’t be the only people who left the theater after seeing Jurassic Park wanting not only a velociraptor as a pet, but also a Ford Explorer painted yellow, green, and red. It was a real missed opportunity not making the Jurassic Park tour vehicles an official paint option for the 1993 Ford Explorer, but this could be a passable consolation prize: a 1:64-scale recreation of the park’s cars from Matchbox featuring shiny six-spoke wheels and a shimmering paint job. It’s just too bad the $25 collectible is already sold out on the Mattel Creations website; fingers-crossed it may one day be available again.

Hot Toys Marvel Iron Man 3 Iron Man Mark VII (Open Armor Version) Sixth-Scale Figure

The staggering level of detail Hot Toys puts into its sixth-scale figures means you can stare at them for hours to take in all their intricacies, but its latest take on Iron Man (yes, yet another) takes things to the next level and it could take years before you notice every last detail. Based on the Iron Man Mark VII armor featured in Iron Man 3 which allows Stark to simply step into the suit from the back (even during a mid-air plunge), Hot Toys has created a fully sculpted interior this time, revealing all the complex machinery and wiring inside the armor through hinged panels that can be left open or closed for display. It comes with a display base that provides power to the figure’s LED lighting (there’s nowhere you can really hide a battery in the figure this time) and it’s expected to arrive in either late 2023 or early 2024.

Super7 Beastie Boys Sabotage ReAction Figures

We may not be the biggest fans of Super7's ReAction figure line featuring very limited articulation, detailing, and vague likenesses of characters that hearken back to a more primitive time of action figures. But the gimmick works perfectly here, as Super7 introduces its first Beastie Boys collection based on the artists’ appearance in their “Sabotage” music video. You can have your choice of Alasondro Alegré As “The Chief” (Mike D), Vic Colfari As Bobby, “The Rookie” (Ad-Rock), and Nathan Wind As Cochese (MCA) for $20 each with shipping starting in early September, or grab all three in a multi-pack for $60.

