Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest fancy toys and merch swinging its way onto your future shelves. This week: The Batman! A friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! A much less friendly dark lord of the Sith! And a very cool take on the classic Power Rangers megazord. Check it out!

Medicom MAFEX The Batman Batman

Medicom’s latest superhero figure might be one of its most glummest. Bringing in Robert Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight, the Mafex The Batman Batman (it’s never not funny to say that) comes with a host of accessories, including a grappling hook, a batarang, and even an alternate chest piece to show the throwing weapon removed from it, as well as alternate hands, a wired pos able cape, and a separate bat cowl. But the real highlight are the alternate heads: two are masked (neutral and snarling) and two are unmasked. The unmasked options are a clean-faced, but still pretty miserable Bruce who’s got his hair done up nice, the other is an emotastic “I’ve just taken my cowl off and my parents are deeeeeeeead” Bruce, with flowing hair and makeup-caked eyes. The figure’s due out in s ummer 2023, for around $110. [BBTS]

Hot Toys 1:6 Scale Spider-Man: No Way Home Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

We’ve already had Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spidey join the Hot Toys lineup, now it’s time for Tobey Maguire’s, with a much more long-winded way of saying “Spider-Man!” for clarification. Hot Toys’ riff on the Raimi Spider-Man comes with a pretty standard set of accessories, including an unmasked likeness of Maguire, some webbing, alternate hands, and the device Peter uses to battle Sandman. Stump up for the deluxe version however and things get wild: you get an insanely elaborate base that depicts Sandman himself forming around debris, so you can pose Peter like he’s actually battling his giant-sized foe. You’ll be waiting a while to watch that battle play out though; neither version of the figure is set to be released until sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. [Hot Toys]



S.H. Figuarts Venom: Let There Be Carnage Venom

Keeping things in the Spider-family for a moment, Figuarts goes back to another Sony movie for its latest addition to the line. The Let There Be Carnage edition of the symbiote features two different heads—one smiling, one with its tongue out—alternate hands, and even articulated tendrils to attach to his back. Perhaps most fun of all, though : t here’s a separate little statuette of Venom in symbiote state, so you can have them hanging out on the shoulder of some of your other figures. Figuarts Eddie Brock when? Venom will cost around $92, and is due for release in Japan this December. [Tamashii Nations]



Hot Toys 1:6 Scale Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader

Back in the world of Hot Toys, but this time in a galaxy far, far away, the company’s Obi-Wan Kenobi edition of Vader is on the way, with a bit of a twist. T he figure comes with all the standard Hot Toys Star Wars acccessories: alternate hands; lightsabers of the lit, unlit, the “ being waved about mid-combat” variety, and even Reva’s split lightsabers for good measure; and a base depicting the rocky surface of the planet Obi-Wan duels him on. But w hat makes this stand out is that the standard head is a replication of the moment Obi-Wan’s lightsaber carves a brutal gash in Vader’s helmet, letting us see what’s left of Anakin underneath. He’s even got an articulated eye!



If you want a “normal” Vader, you’ll have to pony up for the deluxe edition—that’s where you’ll get a clean helmet and chest piece to replace the battle damage, as well as an extra stand depicting an Imperial-style floor. There’s no details on when it’s set to release, but it’s Hot Toys, so expect to be waiting a few years. [Toyark]

Flame Toys Power Rangers Dino Megazord

Flame Toy’s line of mecha suits breaks out of Transformers and into Power Rangers with this heavily stylized riff on the classic Mighty Morphin’ Megazord. Transformable from the five individual zords into the complete Dino Megazord, the figure is reinforced with diecast parts, and can be combined into either the battle tank or zord modes. The finished Zord also comes with its sword—stored on the back of the Pterodactyl Zord in other modes—and a pair of blaster pistols. It’s due out in summer 2023, and will cost you a morphinominal $400 for the pleasure. [Tokunation]

