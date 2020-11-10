How to Watch Apple's Mac Event Today

Screenshot : Apple/YouTube

Today brings yet another Apple event. Yes, it’s separate from the other two events that already happened. No, Apple hasn’t yet unveiled the products that will be covered during this week’s Apple affair. Today’s event is likely all about Macs.



Advertisement

Apple’s already run down releases for most of the major products under its umbrella: The iPhone 12 series featuring four new models has already been unveiled, as has the HomePod Mini, new iPads, MagSafe charging and new magnetic Apple accessories, new Apple Watches, and a handful of other changes to the Apple product lineup. We’ve yet to see new Apple computers this fall , though, and all indications point to a Mac-focused event today.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported last week that production indicates we could see new 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros as well as a 13-inch MacBook Air. The laptops are expected to be the first to run on Apple’s own processors, a shift away from the long-supported Intel chip standard. That said, we were also expecting AirPods Studio headphones and AirTags to be unveiled sometime this year, so those could be slated for the November event as well.

To watch the event live, you can head directly to Apple’s Events page, or its dedicated video link from the Apple YouTube account. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST . Additionally, if you have access to the Apple TV app, there should be a prominently situated Apple Events section to point you to today’s livestream.

Advertisement

To follow along as we cover everything announced in real-time, head to the Gizmodo homepage and click the link to our live blog. Maybe today’s event will even be the last Apple event of the year! Then again, who really knows.