Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women who accuses Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, will both testify in front of a Senate committee today. You can watch the livestreams below even if you’re not near a TV.



The hearing is scheduled to start at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT. And depending on how you count it, there are either four or five women who have now come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of misconduct. But the spotlight will be on Ford today who has four sworn affidavits from people who know about the incident back in the early 1980s when Ford alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. You can read Ford’s prepared statement here, and Kavanaugh’s prepared statement here.

You can watch the testimony live on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and CNN’s digital outlets (no login required) below.

YouTube

There are a number of different media outlets that will be streaming today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on YouTube for free:

ABC News has a livestream on YouTube .



has a livestream . PBS Newhour has a livestream on YouTube .



has a livestream . And CBS News also has a livestream on YouTube.

Facebook

You can also watch the hearings today on Facebook:

NBC News has a livestream on Facebook.



has a livestream The Washington Post has a livestream on Facebook .

has a livestream And ABC News has a livestream on Facebook.

CNN

CNN also has options for watching the testimony and it’s even dropping the requirement to log in with your cable provider:

You can watch CNN Go on your iPhone or iPad , and Android .

on your , and . You can fire up the CNN mobile apps for Kindle Fire .

mobile apps for . And you can watch using the CNN app for Apple TV and Roku.

Reuters

Reuters TV has a few options for watching the congressional testimony on devices like your iPad, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

