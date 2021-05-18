Google I/O 2021 keynote and sessions will all be live-streamed. Image : Google

The Google I/O developers conference is taking place this week , with the keynote kicking things off today at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. Grab yourself enough water and snacks to last you two hours, because it’s going to be a whopper of an opening number.



The pandemic obviously prevented Google from hosting its annual developer conference at its usual spot near its Mountain View headquarters last year , which is why we’re expecting a blitz of announcements at this year’s keynote. There’s already been plenty of buzz over Android 12's colorful interface makeover, and w e’re hoping to hear more about Google’s play in the smart home, particularly updates to its Nest security cameras and other devices related to the DIY security space. And if the stars align, there might even be some Wear OS and Google TV news.

We’re also expecting to learn of new and weird advancements with the Google Assistant, like new commands you can utter, and maybe even a way to call on it without saying “Hey Google” every time. It’s not likely that Google I/O 2021 will be a hardware-heavy event, though the Pixel Buds A-series may finally go on sale.

The Google I/O 2021 keynote will be live-streamed, so you’ll be able to tune in and follow along with us in real-time. The best way to watch is by registering for the event, allowing you to attend sessions after the keynote. You can also watch along with us at the YouTube link below (or bookmark it here) :

Stay tuned for all the major news as it unfolds right here on Gizmodo dot com.