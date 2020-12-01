Iconic Dish at Arecibo Observatory Has Collapsed

The 1,000-foot radio dish at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has collapsed, according to officials and local reports.
Meteorologist Deborah Martorell tweeted an image of the site this morning that appears to show the 900-ton platform no longer suspended above the 57-year-old dish, suggesting it had fallen. The platform was in a precarious situation since this summer, when one of the cables supporting it failed.
The big dish at the Arecibo Observatory was recently slated for demolition after engineers determined it could not be safely repaired after a second cable failure. The Associated Press is reporting this morning that the dish has collapsed, but details are scarce.
Looking at Martorell’s photo, it appears that the large platform has collapsed, but the three support towers are still standing. This is a big relief, as it was feared that another cable failure would would bring the towers down, too. Other buildings at the Arecibo Observatory, such as the LIDAR facility and the visitor’s center, were at risk of being damaged by the falling towers.
The decision to forgo repairs and demolish the big dish now appears to have been the sensible choice. Engineering firms brought in to assess the condition of the facility said the structure was at risk of an “imminent collapse,” and that it couldn’t be repaired without placing construction workers at significant risk. The area around the dish was off-limits, so hopefully no one was in the area when the platform fell into the dish directly below.
This article will be updated as we learn more.
DISCUSSION
I often feel huge guilt towards generations that will follow us. This and COVID19 response just amplifies it.