Iconic Dish at Arecibo Observatory Has Collapsed

Damage to the dish as a result of the cable failure in August. Image : UCF Today

The 1,000-foot radio dish at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has collapsed, according to officials and local reports.

Advertisement

Meteorologist Deborah Martorell tweeted an image of the site this morning that appears to show the 900-ton platform no longer suspended above the 57-year-old dish, suggesting it had fallen. The platform was in a precarious situation since this summer, when one of the cables supporting it failed.

Advertisement

The big dish at the Arecibo Observatory was recently slated for demolition after engineers determined it could not be safely repaired after a second cable failure. The Associated Press is reporting this morning that the dish has collapsed, but details are scarce.

Looking at Martorell’s photo, it appears that the large platform has collapsed, but the three support towers are still standing. This is a big relief, as it was feared that another cable failure would would bring the towers down, too. Other buildings at the Arecibo Observatory, such as the LIDAR facility and the visitor’s center, were at risk of being damaged by the falling towers.

G/O Media may get a commission 10" LED Ring Kit $17 at Amazon Use the promo code 6IA3K624

Arecibo Observatory in spring 2019, before the cable failures and collapse. Image : UCF Today

The decision to forgo repairs and demolish the big dish now appears to have been the sensible choice. Engineering firms brought in to assess the condition of the facility said the structure was at risk of an “imminent collapse,” and that it couldn’t be repaired without placing construction workers at significant risk. The area around the dish was off-limits, so hopefully no one was in the area when the platform fell into the dish directly below.



Advertisement

This article will be updated as we learn more.