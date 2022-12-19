Radiant Black has become a smash hit for Image Comics, now playing host to a whole rainbow of Radiant heroes and villains. But its next big thing isn’t bright lights and big superheroics—it’s a multimedia thriller about murder in a world of heroes, and io9 has your first details.



The latest addition to the “Massive-verse” series is NO/ONE, a 10-part thriller penned by Radiant Black’s Kyle Higgins and former Detective Comics scribe Brian Buccellato, with art from Nightwing’s Geraldo Borges and colors from Mark Englert. Set in Pittsburgh during the wake of a gruesomely public spate of killings known as the Richard Roe murders, NO/ONE follows the tumultuous ramifications of the murders that has birthed a new political movement, copycat killings, and Pittsburgh’s own vigilante hero: the titular NO/ONE, a new masked mystery promising to get justice against the elite at any cost.

Accompanying the new 10-issue comic will be a monthly podcast series called Who Is NO/ONE?, an in-universe true crime podcast with a superhero twist starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Patton Oswalt, as Pittsburg Ledger reporter Julia Pai ge explores the mystery behind the city’s new vigilante. Check out Cook in a new preview below:

The podcast will release alongside issues of NO/ONE itself over 2023, and is produced and directed by Higgins for his Black Market Narrative collective. It will feature both original art from Englert and music from Spectacular Spider-Man and Batman Beyond’s Emmy-winning composer, Kristopher Carter. “In 2011, I quit my job as a sound editor to write Batman, Nightwing, and Deathstroke for DC Comics. Now, 12 years later, I could not be more excited to return to old roots for my next series in the Massive-Verse,” Higgins said in a statement provided to io9. “Brian, Geraldo and I—along with a host of wonderful collaborators—will be exploring the issues of our times across the mediums of our times, the news, political, and entertainment cycles that dominate so much of our lives. This is our ultra-contemporary take on an urban vigilante. Similar to Radiant Black, we’re excited to push the boundaries on what a modern superhero experience can be.”



“I’m excited for people to get a chance to dive into our cross-media comic experience because NO/ONE is not just a grounded superhero crime story. I’ve worked in comics for close to 30 years and I can safely say that this series is unlike anything I’ve been a part of before,” Buccellato added. “The world building, allegory, and multimedia experience bring a new level of immersion to not only superheroes but the very ideas of accountability and vigilantism within modern society.”

“I’ve been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work with my childhood heroes, characters like Batman and Wolverine, for almost 20 years. But now, I have a chance to build something from scratch and tell a modern, original story with Kyle and Brian,” Borges said. “NO/ONE is both a true crime story, with a great mystery, as well as something much more. I’m pushing my art in a direction I’ve never done before in comics—I have no words to describe how excited I am for people to see what we’ve built.”

Click through to see a preview inside the first issue of NO/ONE, due to hit comic book stores March 15, 2023, as well as some of Englert’s art created for Who Is NO/ONE?. And while fans wait, just like with Radiant Black and the other “Massive-verse” books, they can follow along on Twitter for clues about the new book and podcast at @000no_one and @TheDropPL, as well as by subscribing to the in-universe newsletter Edge News.

