Since its debut in 2020, the world of Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa’s Radiant Black has quickly expanded into its own superhero universe that’s being dubbed the “Massive-Verse .” Headlining series of their own are new heroes Rogue Sun (by Ryan Parrott & Abel) and Inferno Girl Red (Mat Groom & Erica D’Urso) , both of whom teamed up with Radiant Black in the Supermassive one-shot this past February from the teams of all three comics, plus artist Francesco Manna . And like the Power Rangers shows and entire tokusatsu genre that Radiant Black draws inspiration from , another hero-filled crossover is in the works.



Revealed at Power Morphicon during the weekend, Higgins revealed that Supermassive 2 is in the works. Joining the art team on this sequel will be Daniele Di Nicuolo, who worked with Higgins and Parrott during their respective tenures on the Power Rangers comics for Boom, the former’s “Shattered Grid” miniseries event, and the latter’s “Necessary Evil” arc. Di Nicuolo also co-created the Radiant Black villain Shift, a thief who uses the Radiants’ unique energy signature to charge his tech suit.

The art above features a returning Radiant Black , Inferno Girl Red, and a younger Rogue Sun, as teenager Dylan Siegel inherited the mantle from his late father Marcus. But they’ll be joined by a Massive-verse newcomer: Bibi Lopez-Yang, who currently headlines The Dead Lucky series by Melissa Flores and French Carlomagno. As a vigilante with currently unexplained electricity powers and a big-ass mech that she uses to defend Chinatown from a tech giant, she’s sure to shake things up for the reuniting trinity. The original Supermassive crossover was pretty fun, and like similar crossovers, featured a pretty great morphing sequence, so it’s nice to hear that it’s coming back for seconds.

What’ll be interesting to see, though, is which other allies are along for the ride besides these four. In Radiant Black’s particular neck of the woods, he’s met other Radiants with their own powers, including the enemy-turned-ally Radiant Red. Such answers will come in time before Supermassive 2 releases in April 2023.

