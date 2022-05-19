Feel the electricity in the air? Don’t worry, it’s just latent energy from our exclusive preview of the newest hero arriving from Image’s Massive-Verse. Inspired by the Japanese heroes of tokutatsu series (like Power Rangers), the franchise launched by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa’s Radiant Black expands with The Dead Lucky, a helmeted hero with electrical powers... as well as PTSD.

The series star Bibiana “Bibi” Lopez-Yang as a vet who recently returned to San Francisco, only to discover (as per the official synopsis) that “tech consortium Morrow is building the city of the future with ‘peacekeeper’ robots looming on every corner—and wherever Morrow isn’t, the Salvation gang is. If she can hold it together, she might be the hero San Francisco needs. But against an enemy this big, it isn’t enough to be good. She’ll have to be lucky.”

“When we meet Bibi, she lives between worlds, culturally, physically, and mentally,” says writer Melissa Flores . “Stricken with survivor’s guilt, she’s untethered; lonely and lost in her past, drifting without purpose. I can’t wait for the world to experience her superhero journey.”

Advertisement

Luckily, Bibi also has a giant mech to make that journey a bit easier, as you can see in this preview of issue #1 (along with a few of its variant covers):

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle Higgins, mastermind of Radiant Black and the Massive-Verse, had nothing but praise for the new title and its team. “One of the best things to come out of my time on [the] Power Rangers [comic] was getting to work with Melissa, who continues to impress me as a storyteller and a natural world builder. When she pitched me The Dead Lucky it was a no-brainer. What she, French, [colorist] Mattia [Ianoco], and [letterist] Becca [Carey] have put together is a fascinating look at technology, grief, and our need to connect...plus some killer superhero action, of course. I can’t wait for people to explore the next corner of t he Massive-Verse!”



Advertisement

Look for the The Dead Lucky to release this summer with the first issue dropping August 1. It will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

