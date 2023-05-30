He did it with Saw, he did it with The Conjuring, and now producer James Wan is expanding Insidious too. Even though the franchise’s fifth film, Insidious: The Red Door, is hitting theaters this summer, the next installment of the Insidious series is already gearing up. It’s called Thread: An Insidious Tale and it’ll star Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani.

Jeremy Slater, a producer and writer of Marvel’s Moon Knight and The Exorcist TV show, wrote the script and will direct according to Deadline. The film will follow a married couple (Moore and Nanjiani) who try to travel back in time to save their daughter. But, since it’s an Insidious movie, it sounds like the Further—the spooky dimension the other films in the series have explored— may have other plans.

In 2010, Wan co-created Insidious with frequent partner Leigh Whannell. It followed a family whose son goes into a coma, which opened a door to an alternate plain of existence called the Further where all manner of evil creatures reside. It was a huge hit, spawned a sequel, and two prequel films followed. This summer’s fifth film is the first one since 2013's Insidious Chapter 2 to return to the original family (played by Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins), with Wilson directing.

And while the prequel films followed a character from the first two movies (Lin Shaye’s psychic character Elise), this new film is the first one to explore the universe from a different perspective. It’s a formula Wan and his team have had a ton of success with, especially in the popular as-ever Conjuring franchise, which has given fans not just The Nun films but the Annabelle films too.

Is Thread the new Annabelle? Time will tell. But any further exploration of the Further sounds like a smart move to fans of the franchise.

