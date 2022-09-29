Get a new look at Hocus Pocus 2. Jamie Lee Curtis teases her final scrap with Michael Myers in a new Halloween Ends featurette. Plus, a look at the new Orphan Black spinoff, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale. Spoilers get!



Magic

Appearing as a guest on Post Mortem with Mick Garris, producer Roy Lee revealed he’s financing a remake of Magic—the 1978 homicidal ventriloquist movie—helmed by director Sam Raimi.

I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films…actually…the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week. [Sam] loved the original movie and the book written by William Goldman.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Hocus Pocus 2

Following the events of the first movie, the Sanderson sisters claim they now kill teenagers on sight in a new clip from Hocus Pocus 2.

Hocus Pocus 2 | Forty | Disney+

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Kate Hudson enjoys dinner with a supernaturally-powered mental patient (Jun Jong Seo) in a clip from Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, available on VOD tomorrow.

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon Clip - I Don’t Want To Go Back There!

Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Laurie is now “trying to move on” from her hypervigilant fear of Michael Myers in a new Halloween Ends featurette.

Halloween Ends - “The Final Battle”

Terrifier 2

Meanwhile, Youtubers praise the gory thrills of Terrifier 2 in a new “hype” trailer.

TERRIFIER 2 “All the Hype” Trailer HD | a SCREAMBOX Original

Parasitic aliens invade Nunavut in the latest trailer for Slash/Back, available on VOD this October 21.

SLASH/BACK | Official Trailer

Interview W ith the Vampire

Deadline reports AMC’s Interview With the Vampire series has already been renewed for a second season.

G/O Media may get a commission 48% Off Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac A helping hand

Works with Alexa or Google Assistant, can be controlled via an app, will automatically vacuum up messes in your home and will even suck harder when it finds something stubborn, and it has a battery life of up to 100 minutes. Buy for $156 from Amazon Advertisement

The Mayfair Witches

Relatedly, Deadline has images of Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin in AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resident Alien

In a conversation with TV Line, Resident Alien showrunner Chris Sheridan stated D’Arcy “totally changes the dynamic” of the show’s third season now that she knows Harry’s secret.

It’s going to change everything. That’s the glory of going into Season 3 with something like this is it totally changes the dynamic. Up to this point, it’s just been Asta and Harry figuring these things out. Adding D’Arcy changes everything because it allows Asta to take a step back. She doesn’t have to be the one that holds Harry’s hand for everything. D’Arcy also brings in this new energy. Where Asta is getting wary of all the threats, you have this new energy of D’Arcy coming in there wanting to know all this stuff. I think she’s going to come at this with a childlike enthusiasm. At the same time, Asta has worked herself into a place of trust with Harry over the last year and a half. D’Arcy doesn’t quite trust Harry the way Asta does. Now that D’Arcy knows that Harry is an alien, I think there’s an element of D’Arcy that isn’t ever really sure what he’s up to. So it’s going to throw a nice wrench into that dynamic moving forward and change the energy, which is great in the third season. It gives you a whole bunch of new stuff to play with.

Advertisement

Orphan Black: Echoes

Deadline also has three new photos of Avan Jogia, Krysten Ritter, and Keeley Hawes in Orphan Black: Echoes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk meets Man-Bull and El Aguila in a new clip from today’s episode.

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale

Finally, Luke may or may not step on a landmine in the trailer for “Fairytale,” next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.