In this exclusive clip from the finale episode of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, Louis, Lestat, and Claudia approach local businessman, Tom Anderson, with a proposal. Episode seven airs on AMC this Sunday, November 13 . The following clip isn’t all that spoiler heavy, but if you’re protecting your viewing experience, you might want to skip it.

Watch an Exclusive Clip From the Finale of Interview With the Vampire

The show, which has garnered near-universal critical acclaim and fueled a massive fandom revival across the internet, is at the end of its first season. The show, which has Rolin Jones at its helm as the lead writer/showrunner, has already been renewed for a second season, so if the finale leaves something to be desired (likely, but by design... w e love a cliffhanger) never fear—they’re already hard at work writing the next episodes.

Interview With the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, and Bailey Bass as Claudia de Pointe du Lac. Eric Bogosian (as Daniel Molloy) and Assad Zaman (as Rashid) also appear prominently throughout the series.

The finale of Interview With the Vampire airs on AMC this Sunday, November 13. All episodes are currently available on AMC+.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.