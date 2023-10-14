Invincible's Season 2 Trailer is All About the Bloody Fights to Come

The first season of Invincible was a fun, delightful little show about young Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) coming into his own as a superhero and trying to live up to the legacy of his father Omni-Man (JK Simmons). It was also extremely violent right out the gate, in ways that often made for incredible animated superhero spectacle as regular and powered people were getting beat up and cut down in droves.



In that regard, season two looks like it’ll be just as (if not more) violent as its predecessor. Picking up months after last season’s finale, where his father gave him an incredible ass-kicking, Mark is ready to get back out there in the superhero world and live up up to his namesake. While he and his mother Debbie are still reeling from the fact that Omni-Man was a sleeper agent for the Viltrumite race, Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) thinks Mark could end up being an ally towards an effort against the Viltrumite army. But there’s still plenty of villains for Mark and the Guardians of the Globe to do battle with on Earth—like newcomer Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) and the returning Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson).

Now that it’s fully established how it’s not like other superhero shows, Invincible can go ahead and do what it does best: deliver fun, fast-paced action featuring a plethora of well-meaning (and often times, completely absurd) superheroes riffing on Big Two characters. It all looks as gnarly and thrilling as ever, helped by the fact that the new episodes are only a few weeks away.

Also starring Jason Mantzoukas, Gillian Jacobs, and Walton Goggins, Invincible’s second season will return with Part I on Prime Video starting November 3. Part II of the season will air in early 2024.

