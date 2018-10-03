Illustration: Angelica Alzona

The 2018 midterm elections are just around the corner. And if you plan to vote on Tuesday, November 6, many states require you to register in advance. But don’t worry, most states now let you register online. Gizmodo has assembled a guide to registering in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

There are now 37 states that let you register online, with states like Florida, Wisconsin, Idaho, Tennessee, and Ohio only recently setting up online registration since the 2016 presidential election. The 13 states that don’t currently have online voter registration are: Arkansas, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. (North Dakota doesn’t require advanced registration at all.) No state in the union lets you actually vote online, and that’s probably a good thing for now.

The information below is primarily for online voter registration. If you’re interested in registering by mail or in person, you can visit Vote.org and fill out your contact information. They’ll direct you to everything else you need to know. We’ve also included the relevant links for mail-in registration forms for each state that doesn’t allow online registration.

And if you’re an American citizen living overseas, you can visit VoteFromAbroad.org and fill out your information to receive a ballot in the mail. But do it soon. Time is running out.

Alabama

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Monday, October 22, 2018

You can register to vote online in Alabama here, if you have an ID. If you don’t have an ID, you need to fill out and send in this form.

Alaska

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Sunday, October 7, 2018

You can register to vote online in Alaska here, if you have an ID. If you don’t have an ID, you need to go here and send in a paper form.

Arizona

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

You can register to vote online in Arizona here.

Arkansas

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

To register by mail to vote in Arkansas you need to fill out this form.

California

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Monday, October 22, 2018

You can register to vote online in California here.

Colorado

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Monday, October 29, 2018, but if you miss that deadline, Colorado also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

You can register online to vote in Colorado here.

Connecticut

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 30, 2018

You can register to vote online in Connecticut here.

Delaware

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Saturday, October 13, 2018

You can register online to vote in Delaware here.

District of Columbia

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 16, 2018

You can register online to vote in DC here.

Florida

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 11:59pm

You can register online to vote in Florida here.

Georgia

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: October 9, 2018

You can register online to vote in Georgia here.

Hawaii

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 4:30pm local time

You can register online to vote in Hawaii here.

Idaho

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Friday, October 12, 2018, but if you miss that deadline, the state also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

You can register online to vote in Idaho here.

Illinois

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

You can register online to vote in Illinois here.

Indiana

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

You can register online to vote in Indiana here.

Iowa

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: October 27, 2018, at 5:00pm, but if you miss that deadline, the state also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

You can register online to vote in Iowa here.

Kansas

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 16, 2018

You can register to vote online in Kansas here, if you have an ID. If you don’t have an ID, you need to fill out and send in this form.

Kentucky

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 4:00pm

You can register online to vote in Kentucky here.

Louisiana

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Wednesday, October 17, 2018

You can register online to vote in Louisiana here if you have an ID. If you don’t have an ID you need to fill out and send in this form.

Maine

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register: Mail-in registration forms must be received by Tuesday, October 16, 2018, but if you miss that deadline, the state also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

To register by mail to vote in Maine you can fill out this form.

Maryland

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Tuesday, October 16, 2018

You can register online to vote in Maryland here.

Massachusetts

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Wednesday, October 17, 2018

You can register online to vote in Massachusetts here.

Michigan

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register by mail: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, but if you miss that deadline, the state also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

You can register by mail to vote in Michigan here.

Minnesota

Can you register online? Yes

Deadline to register online: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, but if you miss that deadline the state also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

You can register online to vote in Minnesota here.

Mississippi

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register by mail: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Deadline to register in person: Monday, October 8, 2018

You can register by mail to vote in Mississippi here.

Missouri

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Wednesday, October 10, 2018

You can register online to vote in Missouri here.

Montana

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register by mail: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, but if you miss that deadline the state also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

You can register by mail to vote in Montana here.

Nebraska

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Friday, October 19, 2018

You can register online to vote in Nebraska here.

Nevada

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Thursday, October 18, 2018

You can register online to vote in Nevada here.

New Hampshire

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register by mail: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, but if you miss that deadline the state also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

Instructions on how to register to vote in New Hampshire are here.

New Jersey

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register by mail: Tuesday, October 16, 2018

You can register by mail to vote in New Jersey by using the forms here.

New Mexico

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

You can register online to vote in New Mexico here.

New York

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Friday, October 12, 2018

You can register online to vote in New York here.

North Carolina

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register by mail: Friday, October 12, 2018

Deadline to register in person: Saturday, November 3, 2018

You can register by mail to vote in North Carolina by using the forms here.

North Dakota

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register: Not required

You can just show up and vote in North Dakota on Election Day.

Ohio

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

You can register online to vote in Ohio here.

Oklahoma

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register: Friday, October 12, 2018

You can register by mail to vote in Oklahoma by using the forms here.

Oregon

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 16, 2018

You can register online to vote in Oregon here.

Pennsylvania

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

You can register online to vote in Pennsylvania here.

Rhode Island

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Sunday, October 7, 2018

You can register online to vote in Rhode Island here.

South Carolina

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Sunday, October 7, 2018

You can register online to vote in South Carolina here.

South Dakota

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register by mail and in person: Monday, October 22, 2018

You can register by mail to vote in South Dakota by using the forms here.

Tennessee

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

You can register online to vote in Tennessee here.

Texas

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register by mail and in person: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

You can register by mail to vote in Texas by using the forms here.

Utah

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, but if you miss that deadline the state also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

You can register online to vote in Utah here.

Vermont

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: There’s no deadline, but the Secretary of State advises voters that if they register the day before or the day of an election they may not be on the voting rolls when they arrive. Vermont has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day, which is new as of January 1, 2017, so if it’s getting close to November 6, 2018 you might just want to register at your polling place.

You can register online to vote in Vermont here.

Virginia

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register online: Monday, October 15, 2018

You can register online to vote in Virginia here.

Washington

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Monday, October 8, 2018

You can register online to vote in Washington here.

West Virginia

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, October 16, 2018

You can register online to vote in West Virginia here.

Wisconsin

Can you register online? Yes.

Deadline to register: Wednesday, October 17, 2018

You can register online to vote in Wisconsin here.

Wyoming

Can you register online? No.

Deadline to register by mail: October 23, 2018, but if you miss that deadline, the state also has same-day registration at the polls on Election Day.

You can register by mail to vote in Wyoming by filling out the forms here.