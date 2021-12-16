The cast of Renfield continues to expand. Spiral writer Josh Stolberg is hard at work on Saw 10. Riverdale casts just a regular, normal person with no plans to do anything weird at all. Plus, a look behind the scenes on Superman & Lois season 2. Spoilers go!



Renfield

TH R now reports Ben Schw artz has joined the cast of Renfield as “a mobster”. Further details on his character are not available at this time.

Bring It On: Cheer Or Die

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Missi Pyle, Kerri Medders and Tiera Skovbye will star in Syfy’s Bring It On: Cheer Or Die — the very first slasher film in the Bring It On franchise of cheerleader rom-coms. Directed by Karen Lam, the story will follow “a cheer squad as they practice their routines overnight in an abandoned school during Halloween weekend where one-by-one, the teens fall victim to a deranged assailant.” Much like the the channel’s recent Slumber Party Massacre remake, the seventh entry in the Bring It On franchise “will debut on non-theatrical platforms worldwide and will appear on SYFY in Fall 2022.”

Brooklyn 45

Deadline also reports Anne Ramsay, Ezra Buzzington, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ron E. Rains and Kristina Klebe will star in Shudder’s Brooklyn 45, the latest film from director Ted Geoghegan (Mohawk, We Are Still Here). The story concerns five military veterans who “gather together in the ornate parlour of a Brooklyn brownstone” on December of 1945. “Best friends since childhood, they have reunited to support their troubled host – but when his invitation for cocktails turns into an impromptu séance, the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal.”

Jurassic World: Dominion

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Colin Trevorrow revealed Campbell Scott has taken over the role of Lewis Dodgson from actor Cameron Thor and will serve as the film’s “main villain”.

He is the main villain throughout both of [Crichton’s] novels, and I think what Campbell’s done with the character is just amazing. I can’t wait for people to see it.

Entertainment Weekly also has a new photo of Chris Pratt training a parasaurolophus.

Saw 10

Spiral: From the Book of Saw writer Josh Stolberg revealed he’s “polishing up” the script for a tenth Saw film he promises will have fans of Tobin Bell’s John Kramer “very happy”.

God Country

Bloody-Disgusting reports Netflix is developing a feature film based on Donny Cates’ comic book series, God Country. Directed by Jim Mickle (Stake Land), the story will follow “an aging man with dementia who acquires a mythical sword when a tornado blows through his town. While the sword cures him of his disease, he must use it to protect his family against terrifying otherworldly creatures seeking its power.”

Avatar 2, 3 and 4

In a recent interview with Variety, James Cameron confirmed Avatar 2 is “fully in the can” while his cut of Avatar 3 is presently “way too long”. Cameron also revealed “a little bit” of Avatar 4 has been filmed, as well.

2 is fully in the can. We have a working cut that we’re filling in the visual effects within. I feel pretty confident with that film. 3 is still a bit shadowy. It’s way too long. I haven’t really turned my energy into a disciplined cutting process on that yet. But I know I’ve got the performances. That’s the important thing. I’ve done all the capture. I’ve done most of the live action shooting. I still owe a little bit on some of the adult characters. We were more concerned with the kids aging out. You got to get busy before Timothée… We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments. I said, let’s just treat it like it’s a six-hour miniseries and we’re only going to go to Frankfurt once. We’re going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They’re allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we’ll do later.

Uncharted



Fandango has a new poster for the Uncharted movie.

You Won’t Be Alone



Noomi Rapace plays a baby-snatching witch in the trailer for You Won’t Be Alone, coming to theaters April 1.

The Bad Guys

The Big Bad Wolf assembles a crew of carnivorous animals in the trailer for The Bad Guys from Dreamworks Animation.

Riverdale

Chris O’Shea has joined the cast of Riverdale as Percival Pickens, “Riverdale’s newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival’s also manipulative, powerful and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters, most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale’s founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a “utopia,” a dark agenda he pursues quietly but ruthlessly.” [Spoiler TV]

The Atlas Six

Deadline reports Amazon has acquired the television rights to The Atlas Six, a viral TikTok novel from author, Alexene Farol Follmuth. The story concerns “six uniquely talented magicians” who “are selected to earn a place in The Alexandrian Society, the eternally powerful secret society in the world. The chosen – only six are chosen each decade – will secure a life of power and prestige beyond their wildest dreams. But at what cost? Each of the six newest recruits has their reasons for accepting the Society’s elusive invitation. Even if it means growing closer than they could have imagined to their most dangerous enemies—or risking unforgivable betrayal from their most trusted allies—they will fight tooth and nail for the right to join the ranks of the Alexandrians.”

All of Us Are Dead

The popular Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead—in which a group of trapped high school students fight back against the undead victims of a deadly virus — will premiere on Netflix next month. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Superman & Lois

Finally, the CW has released a new featurette discussing the character dynamics of season two.

