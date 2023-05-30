Is another Witcher spinoff on the way? Terry Matalas won’t stop talking about his plans for a potential Star Trek: Legacy spinoff. Could another familiar Clone Wars face return for Ahsoka? Plus, what’s coming on the final season of Nancy Drew. Spoilers, away!



Terminator 7

During a recent appearance at the Dell Tech World conference, James Cameron stated he’s writing a new Terminator movie, but reportedly “wants to see” how recent innovations in A.I. “shake out” before finishing.

Barbie

According to Rolling Stone, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will feature music from Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala and The Kid Laroi.

Asteroid City

Rotten Tomatoes has posters of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks’ characters in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

Teenage Mutant Turtles: Mutant Madness

We also have a new poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness, which, as recently reported, will include a musical score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Anthony Ramos meets Mirage, Bumblebee, Arcee and Optimus Prime in a new clip from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | “Meet the Autobots” Clip (2023 Movie)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Elsewhere, The Spot continues his struggle with an ATM in a new clip from Across the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales Vs Spot - Fight Scene | SPIDER MAN ACROSS THE SPIDER VERSE (NEW 2023) Movie CLIP 4K

Mother May I?

A man’s new fiancé turns into his late mother — literally — in the trailer for Mother, May I? starring Kyle Gallner and Holland Roden.

Mother, May I? - Official Movie Trailer (2023)

Sta r Wars: Ahsoka

According to a new report from One Takes News, Temuera Morrison will return as The Clone Wars’ Captain Rex in the upcoming Ahsoka series at Disney+.

Untitled Witcher Spinoff

During a recent interview with the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet (via Coming Soon), Dolph Lundgren revealed he’s been cast in an upcoming Witcher spinoff series now filming in South Africa.

The Witcher

Relatedly, casting director Sophie Holland revealed there will only be a “short gap” between the filming of The Witcher’s fourth and fifth seasons during a recent interview with Deadline.

We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five.

Yellowjackets

People Magazine reports Melanie Lynskey’s husband, Jason Ritter, “will eventually make an appearance” on Yellowjackets despite having his cameo in season two cut.

However, co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed the show’s writing staff spent “one day” working on season three before participating in the WGA strike.

The Last of Us



HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi, also revealed to Deadline that production on the second season of The Last of Us likely won’t begin until 2025. Orsi additionally stated Craig Mazin is somehow “taking a big swing” with the Clickers moving forward.

There will be a couple of new pieces of casting, which I can’t get into. And of course, there isn’t much that we can go into on The Last of Us, given that Craig can’t really initiate in any meaningful way from a writing or casting standpoint. But he and Neil have a good sense of what it is that he’s going to be taking on. We’ll be moving the show from Calgary to Vancouver. All I can say is he’s taking a big swing from both an entertainment standpoint, related to the clickers, but also just the more nuanced, complex character dynamic between our characters, Joel, Ellie and beyond.

Star Trek: Legacy

In conversation with Comic Book, Terry Matalas stated his hypothetical follow-up series to the third season of Star Trek: Picard would be a “mix-and-match” of single episode stories and ongoing arcs.

I think it could be a mix-and-match. Again, let me be clear: there’s nothing in development. It’s just an exciting pie-in-the-sky idea. But it would mix and match. But I would love to go back to the spirit of Star Trek: The Next Generation quite a bit. This last season of Picard is not Season 8 of Star Trek: The Next Generation. It’s more Star Trek 11. It’s a movie. The characters are much closer to their cinematic versions than they are Star Trek: The Next Generation versions of their characters. I would love to go back to the spirit of Star Trek: The Next Generation as much as you can, but we’d have to see if it would be possible. Who knows?

One Piece

Netflix has released a new poster for its live-action One Piece series.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew steals a bag of teeth in a new trailer for her final season at the CW.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Trailer (HD) Final Season

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal

Finally, a helpful new character is introduced in a clip from this week’s episode of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal | Sneak Peek! The Mystery Of Secrets | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧

