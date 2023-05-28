Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninjas Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to hit theaters in a few months, and everything about it revealed so far looks and sounds like a good time . The movie has a lot of talent behind it: beyond Seth Rogen serving as an executive producer and voicing classic villain Bebop, the cast is headlined by big stars like John Cena, Rose Byrne, Paul Rudd, and Ayo Ediberi. And it sounds like that same big talent appears to extend to the movie’s music, as well.

In a recent episode of the “Hawk vs. Wolf” podcast, skateboarder Tony Hawk casually said that Mutant Mayhem’s original score would be composed by the acclaimed duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. “Him and Atticus are working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” said Hawk. “When I went there, they were working on the soundtrack to that movie that Seth [Rogen] told us about.” You can see it in the video below, where he mentions it before transitioning to another topic.

Through the Lens, Sam Muller Skate Photographer, 2001 Magazine | EP 97 | Hawk vs Wolf

Reznor and Ross have been longtime collaborators for film and TV ever since 1994's Natural Born Killers. The duo’s more well-known compositions include the likes of HBO’s Watchmen, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo from 2011, and Disney’s Soul, the latter of which was the first animated movie they ever scored. Until this point, Paramount and Rogen have been mum on who all’s doing the music for the film—back in February, the latter teased that the upcoming movie would share the “same energy and spirit” of the old Tony Hawk Pro Skater games, which sort of brings this full circle.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 4. io9 has reached out to Paramount for confirmation, and will update when a response is given.

