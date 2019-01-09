Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty)

Jeff Bezos surprised fans and investors this morning with news that him and long-time romantic partner MacKenzie Bezos (neé Tuttle) would be divorcing.

The news comes just a day after Amazon, Bezos’s ecommerce firm, was named as the most valuable company on the planet—dethroning Microsoft for that honor. Though MacKenzie has not yet announced what her next moves will be, the strategic divestiture has been some time in the making, according to a joint statement released on Twitter, which mentions to both a “trial separation” and “a long period of loving exploration.”

Advertisement

Despite officially spinning out, the Bezoses, who were married for 25 years and have four children together, “see wonderful futures ahead as [...] partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.”

We wish them both luck in their future endeavors.

At the time of this writing Amazon shares are down 1.9 percent.