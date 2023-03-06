Joker 2 Set Pictures Tease Some Clownish Copycats

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

John Wick faces down the High Table in a new clip from Chapter 4. Candi ce Patton confirms she has finished filming The Flash. Plus, what’s coming on Superman & Lois, and a new look at Shadow and Bone season 2. To me, my spoilers!



Thanksgiving

According to THR, Milo Manheim (Zombies) has joined the cast of Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving in an undisclosed role.

Medusa

THR reports Amazon is attached to produce “an action adventure project ” based on the classic mythological story of Medusa from director Nicole Kassell. Based on a script by Nicole Perlman, the story is said to follow the titular Medusa “setting out on an epic quest to save the world” after “running afoul of the ancient gods.”

Constantine 2

During a recent Reddit AMA (via Comic Book), Keanu Reeves merely answered “yes,” when asked if he’s discussed his second Constantine movie with James Gunn.

Poltergeist

On a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Bloody-Disgusting), entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider alleged Amazon plans to “prioritize” a new movie in the Poltergeist franchise. However, the situation is “complicated by the fact that [original producer Steven] Spielberg would likely need to be involved.”

Joker 2: Folie a Deux

New photos and footage from the set of Folie a Deux appear to reveal Joaquin Phoenix on the run from overzealous Joker fans.

Ape vs Mecha Ape

The Asylum has released a poster for Ape vs Mecha Ape, a sequel to 2021's Ape vs Monster starring Tom Arnold.

Scream VI

Demi Lovato has released a music video for “Still Alive,” her new single on the Scream VI soundtrack.

Demi Lovato - Still Alive (From the Original Motion Picture Scream VI)

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick plays a high stakes game of Yu-Gi-Oh with members of The High Table in a new clip from Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Movie Clip - Rules of Engagement (2023)

Malum

A police officer (Jessica Sula) “assigned to the last shift in a decommissioned station where a notoriously vicious cult saw their demise” meets the demon they conjured up in the trailer for Malum, a remake of the 2014 movie Last Shift coming to theaters March 31.

MALUM - Official Trailer (2023)

The Flash

Candice Patton revealed on Instagram she’s officially wrapped filming the final season of The Flash.

Yellowjackets

Tawny Cypress officially confirmed the Yellowjackets team is “not going to eat [Shauna’s] baby” during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

They’re not going to eat the baby. But beheading dogs? Totally.

Gotham Knights

The Gotham Knights crew attempt to “clear their names” of Batman’s murder in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for episode two, “Scene of the Crime.”

THE SEARCH FOR ANSWERS – In an attempt to clear their names, Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), Harper (Fallon Smythe) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) head back to the scene of the crime in search of Bruce Wayne’s journals. Meanwhile, as Harvey (Misha Collins) digs into the investigation, he begins to wonder if Turner is innocent after all. Lastly, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is brought in for questioning after the GCPD suspect she may be helping Turner. Rahart Adams also stars. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by James Stoteraux & Chad Fiveash (#102). Original airdate 3/21/2023.

Meanwhile, Oscar Morgan discusses playing Bruce Wayne’s latest ward in a new featurette.



Oscar Morgan - Son of the Bat Interview | Gotham Knights | The CW

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois promises “an awkward encounter” and “a panicked phone call” in the synopsis for “Uncontrollable Forces,” its March 21 episode directed by Agents of SHIELD’s Elizabeth Henstridge.

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) both notice a small crack in Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) game face. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) have an awkward encounter. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives a panicked phone call. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin (#302). Original airdate 3/21/2023.

The Winchesters

KSiteTV has three photos from “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” — this week’s season finale of The Winchesters.

The Ark

Spoiler TV also has a small handful of photos from “Two By Two,” this week’s episode of The Ark. Click trough to have a look.

Shadow and Bone

Finally, Alina forms an alliance with Mal in a new clip from the second season of Shadow and Bone.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 | Official Clip: New Alliance | Netflix

