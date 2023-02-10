The Justice League x RWBY Movie Takes DC Heroes a-Hunting

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Getting mysteriously transported to the monster-filled world of Remnant is basically a Tuesday for the Justice League. But getting mysteriously transported to a monster-filled world and somehow waking up as amnesiac teens? Yeah, even for the Justice League, that’s a bit more unusual.



And that’s exactly the premise of Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One, an animated movie that sends DC’s heroes into Rooster Teeth’s anime-inspired CG series, where teens train to become hun ters that protect Remnant from monsters called Grimm . Here’s the official summary and the first trailer:

“Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One finds the Justice League facing off against a new horror: adolescence! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are surprised to find that not only have they materialized on a strange world called Remnant, but they’ve also been transformed into teenagers. Meanwhile, the heroes of Remnant – Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang – find their world has been mysteriously altered. Can the combined forces of the Justice League and Team RWBY return Remnant to normal before a superpowered Grimm destroys everything they know?”



They probably can’t do it before Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two comes out, but there’s no reason to hold that against them. I’ve never gotten into RWBY before, but I can’t say I’m not intrigued by the idea of what Batman’s going to think upon discovering he’s a teen among big-eyed girls wielding comically large scythes. Or even just his thoughts on suddenly finding he has real bat wings all of a sudden.

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One will be released in all the normal ways on April 25, 2023.

