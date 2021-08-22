Marvel Entertainment President Kevin Feige told Collider he is in no rush to make Avengers 5.



Advertisement

This is an indicator he’s returning to formula. In the beginning, there were five solo films, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2 (where Natasha Romanoff was introduced), Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger. Then in the first Avengers movie, fans are introduced to Hawkeye, and we have the entire squad ready to go.

After Avengers: Endgame (the fourth Avengers film), many of the original Avengers members are dead or too old to continue, and now there is an all-new slate of superheroes waiting in the wings. However, Feige wants fans to know the new players first before jumping into another Avengers saga.

The new Disney+ shows are helping MCU fans get to know some new characters on a small but more expansive scale with series like WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and upcoming shows like Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Armor Wars, and Secret Invasion. Then there are the films like this year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, that even I agree that it’s too early for another Avengers movie.

“I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started,” said Feige. “And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.”

The buzz surrounding Endgame is still strong and would be hard to follow so soon. Better to keep it tight, as there is no need to reinvent the wheel. Feige has shown that his plan works and wants to build anticipation before bringing a new group of Avengers heroes back into the spotlight. Smart move.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom